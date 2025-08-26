NXT Star Highlights Jacy Jayne As A Locker Room Leader
Lola Vice started her professional wrestling career after making the transition from mixed martial arts in Bellator in early 2022. After a WWE tryout, Vice would sign a contract and join the NXT roster that Summer.
Since being in the developmental brand, Vice has become a popular character and even earned herself more than a few title opportunities. One of these title shots is coming up as she is scheduled to face Jacy Jayne for the NXT Women's Championship at NXT No Mercy.
While speaking with O'Shea Jackson Jr. and TJ Jefferson on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast, Vice gave some praise to her future opponent.
Jacy could be a b**** sometimes, she can. But I will say, she’s a locker room leader. She leads by example. She’s an extremely hard-working person. She never complains. She’s incredible at her job. She’s taught me a lot. And I feel like Jacy, also, she’s one of the best women’s strikers we have in wrestling that has never had a striking background before.- Lola Vice
Vice continued the praise saying:
I like the way she thinks, and she’s so passionate about wrestling. She inspires me — even though I want her title — she inspires me. Yeah, I’ve learned so much from her. And I’m really happy that she’s in the position she’s in right now- Lola Vice [h/t F4Wonline]
How Has The Transition From MMA To Wrestling Been?
Lola Vice's MMA career wasn't the longest by any means, with only five fights. She did come out with a positive record, scoring four victories and only one loss.
Her mixed martial arts past was discussed extensively during her appearance on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast, with Jackson and Jefferson inquiring about the transition from one sport to the other.
So I always say I think its easier to teach someone how to strike and how to throw and do stuff in the WWE rather than reversing a habit...I'm not gonna lie, when I got to WWE I struggled. I didn't know if it was for me, I didn't know if I would pick it up as easy as I did fighting in the cage.- Lola Vice, No-Contest Wrestling Podcast
She mentioned that she put the same passion into professional wrestling as she did in fighting, thus helping her excel the way she has.
Vice has yet to capture any gold since debuting in the WWE, but time will tell, and after NXT No Mercy, that situation might be quite different.
The Latest On AEW, WWE, TNA & More
Former WWE World Champion Accuses John Cena Of Playing Politics
RVD Issues Controversial Response To Raja Jackson Incident With Syko Stu Smith
Kelly Osborne Issues Scathing Response To Becky Lynch After WWE Raw Promo
TKO Confirms Location & Earlier Start Time For Next WWE Saturday Night's Main Event