Nikki Bella Again Teases Possible Brie Bella WWE Return

Ever since Nikki Bella returned to WWE back in February, people have been asking when her sister Brie will join her.

There have been rumblings and rumors of it happening in recent months, but The Bella Twins reunion on WWE programming has not happened yet. But never say never.

That's the mindset that Nikki is taking as she embarks on what she has previously said will be her final run as an active in-ring competitor in WWE. She joined ESPN's Get Up on Wednesday morning and admitted that she misses having her sister along for the journey.

“It’s actually been quite lonely,” Nikki said. “We both have had our different runs where we’ve been solo, but I think coming into this now as a mom... I feel like I have a very much different mindset. I wish she was there, I really do."

The Hall of Fame duo last teamed up on the October 8, 2018 edition of Monday Night Raw in a six-woman tag team match that also featured Ronda Rousey. Brie's only appearance in the ring since then was as a surprise entrant in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

While Brie has publicly expressed her interest in a return, she also believes that her husband, Bryan Danielson, being involved with rival AEW is part of the reason that WWE has yet to pull the trigger on bringing her back. Nikki is still holding out hope that it will happen in the near future.

Brie Bella | WWE.com

“As a pro athlete, you know when you’re coming to the end of what you can give. Whether that’s on the field or in the ring. And you start to think of moments that you want to make before it’s all over," Bella told Get Up. "I’ve built not only this legacy with Brie, but this empire with her... It’s been quite a journey without her, but I hope I can finish it with her.”

A new speed bump in the process may be figuring out how Brie fits into the equation, with Nikki recently turning heel, and potentially, closing in on her first singles title in years.

Nikki Bella last held the WWE Divas Championship in 2015

Nikki Bella | WWE

It's been over a decade since Nikki Bella held gold in WWE and she has the opportunity to snap that lengthy drought this weekend at Survivor Series: WarGames when she faces Stephanie Vaquer for the Women's World Championship.

The annual Premium Live Event is taking place at Petco Park in San Diego, California, the birthplace of The Bella Twins. With the show taking place in their hometown, Get Up host Mike Greenberg asked if there was a chance that Brie could show back up in WWE this weekend and help her sister capture the World Title with a little twin magic.

“I’m not sure, but I always have her on speed dial,” Nikki said. “So, you never know.”

Other matches on the card this weekend include the Women's WarGames Match, which will feature a star-studded list of competitors. The Takedown on SI had the opportunity to speak with Lash Legend, who will be teaming with Becky Lynch, Asuka, Kairi Sane and Nia Jax this Saturday night. That conversation will be available on Thursday.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

NXT Gold Rush Results [11/25/25]: John Cena Special Appearance, New Champions Crowned

Becky Lynch Makes Serious Claim About Former WWE Star Blacklisting Women

Seth Rollins Gives Timeline For His WWE Return

AEW Dynamite Preview (11/26/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream