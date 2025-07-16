NXT Star Jordynne Grace Opens Up On Being A Pro Wrestling Free Agent And What's In Store For Blake Monroe
Current NXT Star, Jordynne Grace, says that Blake Monroe has a ruthless response coming her way after she cost the former TNA Knockouts Champion the NXT Women's Championship at WWE Evolution 2 over the weekend.
In an interview with The Takedown on SI, Grace said that her fans know exactly what Monroe has coming to her after what she did at Evolution 2.
"I've been known in my career to be absolutely ruthless in the ring," Grace said. "And a lot of those times that person that I'm across the ring with hasn't screwed me over at all. So, all I have to ask the fans is -- what do you think I'm going to do to someone who stabbed me in the back like Blake Monroe did?"
Those are fighting words, but Grace says that she isn't surprised by what Monroe did to her. She's just surprised that it happened as fast as it did.
"I'm not super surprised by it," Grace said of the Monroe attack. "I guess everyone shows their true colors eventually right? I think I was most surprised by how quickly it happened. Because, you know, people have been telling me. She's this and that for a long time, but I believe that people can change. I truly do. Obviously she has not at all. And she's gonna have to deal with the repercussions of that."
Grace, a former TNA star and Knockouts Champion, is now a full-time member of the NXT roster with a path to the main WWE roster right in front of her. Grace says that her ultimate goal as a pro wrestler hasn't changed because she's joined NXT, but that there are talented women everywhere.
"I was used to being on top all the time. I was used to, you know, being quote unquote, like the face of the company," Grace said. "But at NXT there's incredible women everywhere you look, right. So it's a little bit harder to stand out. But, the one thing that I always go back on is, I just want to be the best wrestler in the ring. No matter what I want to have the best match on the show, and I always go back to that, and it's never failed me."
Prior to joining NXT on a full-time basis earlier this year, Grace was a true pro wrestling free agent and said that balancing priorities was a big help in deciding what to do and where to go next.
"I think for me ultimately, as a woman, especially like historically, we haven't had like the longest careers, right? Like, maybe I want to have a kid one day. So at some point, no matter who you are, you kind of have to start prioritizing the money and being able to contribute to a 401K, invest in the stock market -- all of that real adult stuff. So, I think it comes down to ultimately, yes, 6 weeks off is great, but I would love to be able to retire one day."
Now that she is a part of the NXT roster and with a clear path to WWE Raw or Smackdown, Grace says she was shocked to hear she would be in the WWE 2K video game, but that it was "so freaking cool."
"Oh, that's so freaking cool," Grace said of being in the video game. "WWE is always the goal, right? But then, within WWE, there's little milestones and goals that you get. Obviously, Mania all that stuff. And then 2K is one of those things. (A talent) could be in NXT for years and they might not ever get to be a character. Being a downloadable character in this pack, specifically with like New Jack, Bull Nakano, and KSI as the prime model like that. And Penta? That's all incredible to me."
Grace didn't win the NXT Women's Championship at WWE Evolution 2 last weekend, but her future is clear with revenge on Blake Monroe as a her north star. Look out, WWE.
