Takedown Discussions: Choose Your Preferred WWE Money In The Bank Cash-in
The Takedown on SI is playing a fun little game of 'Would You Rather' this week and it involves the two WWE Money in the Bank briefcase holders.
This is a question that surfaced during our WWE Night of Champions Predictions Show. If you could only pick one person to steal the show during SummerSlam weekend and walk out of MetLife Stadium this August as World Champion, who are you choosing?
The two options up for discussion are Seth Rollins cashing-in his guaranteed contract on Cody Rhodes after he defeats John Cena for the WWE Championship and Naomi cashing in on Jade Cargill after she defeats Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship.
There's obviously a lot that still needs to happen before either scenario becomes a possibility, but both Rhodes and Cargill are the betting favorites to with the King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments this weekend and earn their title shots at SummerSlam.
So the question stands. Who would you rather play the role of spoiler, Seth Rollins or Naomi? New episodes of The Takedown Discussions with Zack Heydorn and Rick Ucchino are available every Friday morning at 9am ET on The Takedown on SI YouTube Channel.
