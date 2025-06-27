Wrestling On FanNation

WWE SmackDown Preview (6/27/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton leads a trio of title defenses Friday Night on SmackDown from Saudi Arabia.

We are still a day away from WWE Night of Champions, but the festivities are getting underway early on Friday's episode of SmackDown in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

How will WWE Champion John Cena follow up on his jaw-dropping pipebomb promo on CM Punk from a week ago? We won't have to wait long at all to find out as the Never Seen 17-Time World Champion makes his return to SmackDown from inside the Kingdom Arena.

There are three huge title matches on the card tonight, headlined by the WWE Women's Championship Match. Nia Jax is hellbent on bringing Tiffany Stratton's time to an end and she'll get her shot in a Last Woman Standing Match.

Zelina Vega has worked her entire career to become a singles champion, but the real work begins when it comes to defending that title. The Women's United States Champion faces her toughest challenge to date when she goes up against Giulia and the WWE Tag Team Championships will be on the line as well as The Street Profits face off against the dangerous Wyatt Sicks.

Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton are both being advertised for the show as well, with just hours remaining before their King of the Ring Finals match-up. Here's everything we know about Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown in Saudi Arabia. Check back for updates to the card as they are announced throughout the day.

WWE Women's Championship Match - Last Woman Standing

Ever since Tiffany Stratton successfully cashed-in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax back in January, the WWE Women's Champion has had the Irresistible Force hot on her trail. Tiffany is fed up after having to endure weeks of sneak attacks from her former mentor. She's more than ready to finally leave Nia in the rearview mirror and she's willing to get extreme to do it. Stratton and Jax will meet Friday night in a Last Woman Standing Match.

WWE Women's United States Championship Match

The Women's United States Championship means everything to Zelina Vega. She's dedicated the last 15 years of her life to becoming a singles champion, and now that it's finally happened, she's willing to defend that title with her life. There's no emotion in this for Giulia. She sees the U.S. Championship as a necessary stepping stone in her career. Will the Beautiful Madness take that leap forward tonight or will Vega prove that she has serious staying power as the U.S. Champion?

WWE Tag Team Championship Match

The Wyatt Sicks have had the entire SmackDown Tag Team Division spooked ever since they returned to the Blue Brand a few weeks ago. They've done nothing but inflict pain and suffering whenever they see an opportunity to do so. The Street Profits are never ones to hide from the smoke and it's their responsibility to not only defend the titles, but the entire locker room against Joe Gacy & Dexter Lumis.

Where to watch WWE SmackDown Tonight:

TV Channel: USA Network

Streaming: Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV

WWE SmackDown Start Time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST

WWE SmackDown Location:

Location: Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

WWE Smackdown Match Card (Announced):

WWE Champion John Cena returns to SmackDown

Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Nia Jax for the WWE Women's Championship in a Last Woman Standing Match

Zelina Vega (c) vs. Giulia for the WWE Women's United States Championship

Street Profits (c) vs. The Wyatt Sicks for the WWE Tag Team Championships

