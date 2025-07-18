Takedown Discussions: Is The Injury To Seth Rollins A Work Or A Shoot?
Is the injury to Seth Rollins a work or a shoot?
Zack Heydorn and Rick Ucchino are back for the latest episode of The Takedown Discussions and are attempting to answer this very important question.
The 2025 Men's Money in the Bank winner believes he's going to be out of action for an extended period of time after injuring his knee against LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event. That would certainly cause a massive ripple effect across the landscape of WWE with many major storylines running through him at the moment. The legitimacy of his condition, however, continues to be questioned in the media.
Could WWE be trying to pull a fast one on fans, talent and crew members? Absolutely they could and there's one thing that happened over the weekend that has Rick leaning toward this entire thing being a work. Let's have a discussion about it over on our YouTube channel.
More: Doubt Still Being Cast On Legitimacy Of Seth Rollins' Knee Injury
