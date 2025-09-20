The Usos Are Back At WWE Wrestlepalooza & Ready To Make A SportsCenter Top 10 Splash On ESPN [Exclusive]
Don't call it a comeback, because Jey and Jimmy Uso are out to prove to the entire world that they are still the ones Saturday night at WWE Wrestlepalooza.
The inaugural Premium Live Event is the first in a brand new five-year media rights deal with ESPN, which will see all main roster PLE's stream live on the company's new direct-to-consumer app.
WWE Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque has absolutely loaded up the card for this show with John Cena battling Brock Lesnar, AJ Lee coming out of retirement, Cody Rhodes defending the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyte and The Usos reuniting to take on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.
The 8-Time WWE Tag Team Champions have only teamed together one time on television, excluding matches that involved multiple tag team partners, since Money in the Bank 2023.
Jey Uso's skyrocketing popularity led him on a widely successful singles run over the past two years that saw him win the Intercontinental Championship, eliminate John Cena to become the 2025 Royal Rumble winner and then defeat Gunther at WrestleMania 41 to capture the World Heavyweight Championship.
After spending over a decade fighting alongside his brother, and establishing The Usos as one of the greatest teams in modern WWE history, Jey very suddenly found himself having to stand on his own two feet. While he undoubtedly succeeded, he told The Takedown on SI that the most difficult part of that journey was having to do it without his support system.
"For me it was moving to Raw away from my brothers," Jey Uso said. "It was never the in-ring stuff, you know what I'm saying? It was just, all the miles alone. All the plane rides and rental cars alone. That was my biggest obstacle to try to [overcome], man. Other than that, the 'Yeet!' movement just caught on by itself. That part was never hard."
The fan support for Jey Uso over the years has been unwavering. Even as we spoke in the main lobby of the Gainbridge Fieldhouse Friday afternoon, the site of Wrestlepalooza, there was a line of young kids and their parents waiting for an opportunity to meet the former World Champion and his brother, who has been just as big of a supporter of Jey throughout his entire rise to main event scene in WWE.
Jimmy Uso may not have been on the road with Jey, but he was there with him every step of the way, and close enough to feel like Jey's singles run was his own.
"I embrace it... I got to be a fan and sit at home and watch him for a little bit. He was real busy, my schedule kind of slowed down, 'cause you know, there wasn't nothing for me. So, I was able to sit and watch and observe and be like, 'S---, my little brother's a Superstar.'"
Jey's quest to regain the World Heavyweight Championship, which currently rests upon the shoulder of Seth Rollins, put him directly in the crosshairs of The Vision. And with Roman Reigns no longer around to help with the fight, Jimmy Uso was called into action.
Whether tonight's match against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed turns out to be a one night reunion, or the beginning of a much longer run together, Jimmy and Jey are putting everyone in the tag team division on notice. The Usos are back like they never left.
"As much as we've been apart... we want that vibe to like, The Usos are in the building, you know? That's something I miss," Jimmy said before Jey chimed in. "Energy, man. We take pride in tag team wrestling, you know what I'm saying? I feel like we built that up 'cause it was a lost art in 2010 when we were coming in. There were no tag teams together, man. I feel like, to see all the young tag teams coming in the game together, it's very motivating to try to get back and mix it up."
We spoke about #DIY and MCMG being two teams they'd love to mix it up with for the first time, while Jey also expressed a desire to renew old rivalries with The New Day and The Street Profits.
Wrestlepalooza is a monumental event for WWE
Don't for one second think that Superstars are just towing a company line when they express their excitement for the move to ESPN.
Whether it was IYO SKY, Stephanie Vaquer or The Usos, all of whom spoke to The Takedown on SI this week, you could instantly tell that their enthusiasm for the big debut Saturday night was genuine. Along with feeling the added pressure of the new eyeballs being brought to the WWE product.
"We grew up watching wrestling, we grew up watching SportsCenter," Jimmy said. "You mean to tell me... we about to do both? Come on. That's a major thing for me and my dog here. So hell yeah. The nerves are rocking. We excited... They about to see the hottest entrance on ESPN, bro. I can't wait. I'm probably more excited about coming out [than the match]."
Jey Uso guarantees that crowd inside the Gainbridge Fieldhouse will be absolute fire when it comes time to get on their feet and Yeet. In addition to picking up a win over The Vision, there is one other thing the former World Champion would like to see coming out of this weekend.
"I'm hoping like one of our matches, or dope move or whatever, could be like top 10," Jey said. "You get to mix that with the Niners beating the Cardinals, man, come on."
WWE Wrestlepalooza goes live tonight at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT) and the ESPN DTC App and any supported service with an ESPN Unlimited Subscription.
