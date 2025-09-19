Wrestling On FanNation

AEW Star Reportedly Departs After Being Removed From Company Website

The AEW & ROH Women's Division has lost a member of the locker room, after they spent the past four years with the company.

Rick Ucchino

AEW
AEW / AllEliteWrestling.com - AEW

Kiera Hogan is reportedly looking for her next opportunity in professional wrestling.

After spending the past four years working for AEW and ROH, Hogan's profile was removed from the online roster page Thursday.

While not an official announcement of any kind, if a talent is deleted from the All Elite Wrestling website, it's traditionally been the first indication that they are no longer with the company.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has been told that Hogan has indeed left AEW, just a couple of days removed from her birthday. Which was publicly acknowledged by AEW on social media.

"Sources we spoke to in the company said that there wasn't ill will, and that she hadn't been backstage much, if at all in the last year," Ross Sapp said in his report Thursday. "This move was expected, and was claimed to be a contract expiration by one source, though we're working to verify."

Kiera Hogan had not been featured on AEW television since February 2024. Her last Ring of Honor match was a quick win over Ashley D'Amboise in April of that same year.

What's next for Kiera Hogan?

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Kiera Hogan
Deonna Purrazzo vs. Kiera Hogan / Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

She has largely taken time away from the ring her last ROH match, only wrestling in a tag team bout for ASÉ Vegas this past April. It was a losing effort for Tasha Steelz and herself against The King Bees. Hogan has not wrestled since then.

"Kiera was featured on Joseline's Cabaret season six recently and is expected to actively tour with that this fall," Ross sad. "She sustained an injury to her shoulder while filming the show, which kept her out of the ring."

MORE: AEW Star Will Ospreay Shares Neck Surgery Update On Social Media

Those close to Kiera Hogan claim to Sean Rapp Sapp that she will continue to pursue wrestling, and that she has been actively training for her return to the ring.

Prior to signing with AEW in 2024, Hogan spent four years with TNA Wrestling where she captured the Knockouts Tag Team Championship twice with Tasha Steelz. The door could be open for a return, or Hogan may choose to continue her career elsewhere. The Takedown on SI wishes her the best on her future endeavors.

