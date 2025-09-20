WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Preview: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
It's the beginning of a new era for WWE as Wrestlepalooza goes live tonight on the all new ESPN direct-to-consumer app.
These two global leaders in sports and entertainment are partnering up for the next five years to present all WWE Premium Live Events on the biggest platform imaginable, and the creative team is clearly motivated to kick things off in a major way.
It all gets started with Brock Lesnar and John Cena. The Greatest of All-Time is already closing in on retirement, but if The Beast has his way, Cena's final match will be tonight at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
The main event will feature Cody Rhodes defending his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre, but the main event in the hearts of many, will feature AJ Lee lacing up her Chuck Taylors for the first time in over a decade.
The 3-Time WWE Divas Champion will team with her husband, CM Punk, to battle World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch in a massive Mixed Tag Team Match.
The Usos are reuniting to battle the other half of The Vision and a new Women's World Champion is guaranteed to be crowned! Here is everything you need to know about tonight's history-making show in Indianapolis, Indiana.
John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar has a sadistic goal of ending John Cena's retirement tour early. The Never Seen 17-Time World Champion has just six dates left in his Hall of Fame career, and he'll spend one of them going to war with his longtime rival. Lesnar says he's out for blood, and he has been willing to take out anyone who stands in his way, whether it be R-Truth or Corey Graves.
Will John Cena be able to slay The Beast in their last ever meeting?
Women's World Championship Match
It was over a month ago when Naomi vacated the Women's World Title and a new champion will finally be crowned at Wrestlepalooza. It will be a battle between two of the best technical performers in the locker room, male or female, when IYO SKY goes one-on-one with Stephanie Vaquer. La Primera has vowed that she will become a World Champion in WWE, and she has the opportunity to truly earn that honor tonight against the Genius of the Sky.
The Usos vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed
There's no denying that The Usos are one of the greatest tag teams in modern WWE history, but it's been well over a year since they've regularly teamed with one another. And they haven't exactly been on the same page during the lead up to this match with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Jimmy and Jey will need to be firing on all cylinders if they hope to knock off The Vision. Just ask Fraxiom how dangerous a combo Bron and Bronson can be.
Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch vs. CM Punk & AJ Lee
This may be the most highly anticipated Mixed Tag Team Match in WWE history as AJ Lee makes her long, long-awaited return to the ring. The former WWE Divas Champion has come out of retirement to fight alongside her husband in this clash of the power couples.
Are Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch the greatest pro wrestling couple of all-time, as they claim to be, or will CM Punk and the unpredictable AJ Lee prove to be the 'Best Couple in the World'?
WWE Championship Match
Cody Rhodes' second reign as the WWE Champion did not exactly get off to the best start. During his first official night back as the company's starting QB, Drew McIntyre put him on the IR with an absolutely thunderous Claymore Kick that put him head first through the announcer's desk. The American Nightmare missed several weeks of action, but he's good to go for tonight's main event where he will put his title on the line against the Scottish Warrior.
WWE Wrestlepalooza date:
Date: Saturday, September 20, 2025
WWE Wrestlepalooza start time:
Time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT
WWE Wrestlepalooza location:
Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
How To Watch Wrestlepalooza 2025:
Streaming: ESPN Unlimited. Also available via paid ESPN subscriptions with Fubo TV, Hulu + Live TV, DIRECTV Streaming, Spectrum TV and Verizon.
WWE Wrestlepalooza Card:
Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship
World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins & Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch vs. CM Punk & AJ Lee in a Mixed Tag Team Match
John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar
IYO SKY vs. Stephanie Vaquer for the vacated Women's World Championship
The Usos vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed
