The Young Bucks Discuss Dream Match With Legendary WWE Tag Team In AEW (Exclusive)
The Young Bucks are on mission to face every great tag team on the planet, and one of their childhood favorites remains on the table for a potential dream match.
The Dudley Boyz recently retired following their match with The Hardy Boyz at TNA Bound For glory, a moment that left Matthew and Nicholas Jackson feeling melancholy about their friends and colleagues retiring. They have another great tag team in front of them at AEW WrestleDream this weekend, as they prepare to face Jurassic Express, but it's hard not to think about what could lay ahead.
Speaking with The Takedown on SI, the Young Bucks opened up about the possibility of facing Adam Copeland and Christian Cage (formerly Edge & Christian in WWE) in an AEW ring. Both Bucks think a bout with the recently reunited duo is possible.
"Oh, man. We've been thinking of that for a while now. I think it'd be insane. It's crazy to even think that match is a possibility. Because, if you told me this in 2019 when we helped create AEW, I'd be like, 'No chance in hell,' right? So if we do get a chance to do it, I feel like it could be a very special tag match," Nicholas said.
His brother agreed, and noted that with all of the crazy matches they've had in their career, Copeland and Cage have been one team that has evaded them.
"I told someone this, I said that that might be our last big money match, dream match, that is left. I think we've done them all. That might be it," Matthew said. "And I hope that we can do it, and it would be silly not to do it while we're all still here in AEW. So, yeah, that's definitely on the bucket list, And I pray we get to do it."
End of an Era
With Team 3D hanging up the boots, it begins the official sunsetting of the TLC era. The Hardy Boyz, Dudley Boyz, and Edge & Christian paved the way for an entire new generation of fans from 1999 through 2001 with their death-defying antics, including the Young Bucks.
While their in-ring style clearly most reflects that of Matt and Jeff Hardy, they admit they pull from every team around that time.
"That whole era was kind of what inspired us to do a lot of it, to be honest," Nicholas said.
"Edge for sure. I remember, I think what happened was like a personal experience, kind of like, reflect, how you view someone. And I remember back when I was an extra, God, who knows what year it was. I couldn't even tell you, but, I remember him being so kind to me," Matthew said.
MORE: AEW WrestleDream Predictions: Will Jon Moxley or Darby Allin Say 'I Quit'?
"And I remember, I left that day and I go, 'God, I really like that guy even more now,' you know what I mean? I looked up to him. So I always thought of him as a role model in the business. Christian's always been so sweet to us too. So that also helps, too. But they're, talk about a tag team that's done it all. So again, if we could if we can do that too, one day, I'd be pretty excited."
Copeland and Christian will not be on the WrestleDream card, as Copeland is currently away shooting scenes for the hit Percy Jackson series.
Please H/T and link to The Takedown on SI if you use any quotes from this article.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE SmackDown Preview (10/17/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
The Young Bucks Reveal How They Feel About The Dudley Boyz Retiring (Exclusive)
The Latest On WWE Hall Of Famer Nikki Bella Amid Her Brief Absence
Tony Khan Comments On Andrade's AEW Status After Non-Compete Reports Emerge