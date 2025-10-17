The Young Bucks Reveal How They Feel About The Dudley Boyz Retiring (Exclusive)
TNA Bound For Glory has come and gone, and The Dudley Boyz are now retired from wrestling.
The Hardys defeated Team 3D in a tag team tables match at TNA's biggest show of the year this past weekend, putting both Bubba Ray and D-Von through tables to retain the TNA Tag Team Championship. Following the loss, Team 3D handed the Hardys their wrestling boots, signifying they were retiring as a tag team for good.
Former AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks are on the record as having taken major influence from the Attitude Era's tag teams, namely, The Hardy Boyz. Speaking with The Takedown on SI ahead of AEW WrestleDream, they opened up about feeling melancholy as their favorite era of tag teams begin to sail into the sunset.
"It's been really weird, especially in the last few years. It feels like everyone is retiring," Nicholas Jackson said. "You know, it's like become a trend. And it's sad because, like you said, it's like an end of an era for a lot of these guys, especially for us. Seeing the Dudleys end tag career is pretty shocking. But, I'm glad they got to do it, and on their own terms, because a lot of the guys don't get to do that."
Nicholas would note that their peers hanging up the boots has been a strange concept to wrap their heads around, especially because it emphasizes that father time comes for everyone.
"It's weird, like, seeing our friend Christopher Daniels retire this year, actually was earlier this year," he said. "Sting and, Bryan Danielson. John Cena's ending his career soon. So it's it's very weird. It's like a whole generation is wrapping up, and we're not far behind it, which kind of scares me."
"I think it's a reminder of your own mortality, too, in a way where, you know, oh, we're at that chapter in our career," Matthew added. "So, yeah, it is, it is emotional."
End of an Era
The Hardy Boyz, Dudley Boyz, and Edge & Christian (now Adam Copeland and Christian Cage in AEW) made up the TLC generation of tag teams that redefined that genre of wrestling for fans of wrestling in the 1990s and 2000s. The Young Bucks were no exception to that, being heavily influenced by what they saw on WWE TV, making them want to wrestle together.
MORE: Tony Khan Comments On Andrade's AEW And WWE Status After Non-Compete Reports Emerge
"That rivalry with along with, with Edge & Christian at the time, those three like they changed tag team wrestling. And we grew up watching Matt and Jeff break tables and jump off ladders. And that's what made us believe that maybe we can do this too, one day. We can we can be a brother duo to, you know, those those guys are a lot like us," Matthew said.
"So it is weird seeing seeing these guys wrap up and wrap up a rivalry like that It's wild. I'm happy for all of them, though, like Nick said, that they got to do it on their own terms. I know that they're probably pretty satisfied with how it turned out, and good for them."
The Hardys are also currently the WWE NXT Tag Team Champions, and will defend those belts against DarkState in a rematch at NXT Halloween Havoc later this month. The Bucks, meanwhile, will face a reunited Jurassic Express at WrestleDream this weekend.
Please H/T The Takedown on SI and link back if you use quotes from this article.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Major Update On Jacob Fatu's WWE Future Following Injury Report
Nick Khan Doubles Down On Choice To Run WWE WrestleMania 43 In Saudi Arabia
CM Punk Issues Blunt Warning To WWE Fans
Latest Update On Seth Rollins' Shoulder Injury Spells Trouble For His WWE Future