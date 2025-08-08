TNA President Carlos Silva Reveals If He Will Be An On-Screen TV Character (Exclusive)
TNA President Carlos Silva has taken the reins of a company looking to grow quickly through its partnership with WWE. Fans who have been paying attention may have even noticed him pop up on their screens.
Silva was on-air at TNA Slammiversary last month on several occasions, presenting the TNA world title belts to WWE NXT wrestlers Trick Williams and Jacy Jayne. He took over the company earlier this year after some major changes within Anthem, and has taken a more visible presence within the promotion.
The TNA figurehead spoke with The Takedown on SI this week, and discussed whether or not fans could see him become an on-air authority figure like so many have in wrestling's past.
"I don't think become a TV character," Silva said. "I think just, be the president of TNA, and do the things that you have to do as the president of a major organization."
This is not his first time leading a company, as he spent years leading different endeavors in the sports world before jumping to sports entertainment. That's where he feels he has gained forward-facing experience, and that's why he's applying it now.
"I've done it for years. I guess, you know, we're all characters in a way. No matter what league or property you're on, you have to play your role. So, I like doing it. It's a lot of fun talking to you and others about the direction that we're going in. And so, we'll keep doing it together," he said.
Could Silva Be Ready To Bump?
Former TNA President Dixie Carter infamously was put through a table by Team 3D in New York City a decade ago. When The Takedown on SI asked Silva if that's something fans could expect of him, he smiled and had a direct response.
"I don't think so."
The Takedown on SI will drop its full interview with Silva in the coming days on its YouTube channel. In it, he reveals the company has extended its announcers' deals.
If you use quotes from this article, please H/T and link to The Takedown on SI.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE SmackDown Preview (8/8/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
Paul Heyman Defiant Amid Attempts To 'Cancel' Brock Lesnar Following WWE Return
WWE And Cody Rhodes Reportedly Dabbled In Misdirection Ahead Of SummerSlam
Matt Hardy Shares His Thoughts On SummerSlam Six-Way TLC Match