Two More NXT Stars Under Consideration For WWE Main Roster Call-Ups

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque may not be done plucking talent away from his good friend, and head of NXT creative, Shawn Michaels.

Lash Legend, Jordynne Grace, Je'Von Evans and Trick Williams have all been officially called-up to the main roster within the past few weeks, and (now former) NXT Champion Oba Femi is clearly on his way after relinquishing the title at the end of NXT New Year's Evil Tuesday night.

But wait, there are apparently two more stars that are reportedly under consideration to join either the Raw or SmackDown brands in the near future. The folks over at Bodyslam say one of them is Lola Vice.

"WWE officials have been impressed with her work in both NXT and AAA recently," Bodyslam said in their report Wednesday evening. "If Vice were to be called up, it would likely be to the SmackDown brand."

Vice signed with WWE back in August 2022, following a tryout at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, and she went on to win the NXT Breakout Tournament the following year.

It's not clear how soon Vice could find herself on SmackDown. She did express a desire to challenge new NXT North American Women's Champion Izzi Dame during New Year's Evil, and as evidenced in the clip above, she still has some unfinished business with Kelani Jordan.

Could another NXT Champion soon have to vacate their title?

Prior to NXT New Year's Evil going on the air Tuesday night, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that conversations had recently taken place about whether reigning NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne should be brought up to Raw or SmackDown.

"NXT higher ups believe she did a good job rising to the occasion during 2025," Ross Sapp wrote. "Fightful had been told years ago that Jacy Jayne had made a good impression upon her Smackdown debut. Ever since that August 2022 appearance, there has been semi-regular discussion for a call-up."

Jayne is coming up on her five-year anniversary in WWE, all of which has been spent as a member of the NXT roster. If she was earmarked for an imminent call-up, however, it would have made sense for her to drop the NXT Women's Title to Kendal Grey on Tuesday.

Thanks to an assist from Fatal Influence, Jayne defeated the Evolve Women's Champion at New Year's Evil to retain her championship.

After the match was over, Sol Ruca made it clear that she wanted the next opportunity at Jayne's title, but dropping the title to Ruca may not be in the cards as she too is reportedly in line for a call-up to the main roster.

It's highly unlikely that WWE would have both of their main NXT Champions vacate their gold within the same time period, so it's possible that Jayne hangs onto hers until we get further along into WrestleMania season.

MORE: From Aspiring Medical Professional To Break Out WWE Star, Kendal Grey Is One To Watch In 2026 [Exclusive]

With NXT Stand & Deliver taking place in Kendal Grey's hometown of Las Vegas, Nevada this April, that would be a great time and place for the 24-year-old to beat Jayne and be crowned as the new face of the NXT Women's Division.

It should also be noted that while Sean Ross Sapp said that Jacy Jayne was being discussed for the main roster, there was no mention of her Fatal Influence cohorts Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid.

