TNA Wrestling Extends TV Announcer Contracts (Exclusive)
The voices of TNA Wrestling will be sticking around for the foreseeable future.
Tom Hannifan and Matt Rehwoldt have been calling TNA action since 2022, becoming one of TNA's longest-tenured announcing teams.
Hannifan replaced Matt Striker in January of that year, while Rehwoldt would step away from in-ring action and assume the color commentator role from D'Lo Brown.
Per TNA President Carlos Silva, both men will be sticking around.
Silva told The Takedown on SI in a new interview to be dropped later this week that the company recently extended Hannifan and Rehwoldt's contracts. The length of the renewals is unclear. He also noted McKenzie Mitchell will remain in her role as the promotion's ring announcer.
The Takedown on SI reached out to both Hannifan and Rehwoldt, who both respectfully declined to add any additional details.
How They Got To TNA
Hannifan signed with WWE fewer than two years out of college back in 2012, and was with the company for nine years. There, he was the voice of nearly every major WWE brand, including Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and others. He performed as Tom Phillips with the company.
Rehwoldt is also a former WWE talent who found success as one-half of The Vaudevillains under the name Aiden English. He would eventually be paired with Rusev, serving as his personal ring announcer for his popular "Rusev Day" gimmick. He is a former NXT Tag Team Champion.
