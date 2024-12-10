Exclusive: Trish Stratus Planning Next Move Ahead of WWE 25-Year Anniversary

.@BeckyLynchWWE, @trishstratuscom, @ZoeyStarkWWE, @itsBayleyWWE, @Iyo_SkyWWE and @ZelinaVegaWWE are all be in one ring for the first time before their #MITB Ladder Match this Saturday.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/2tCaMR0LTh