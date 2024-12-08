Rob Van Dam Explains The Difference Between WWE's In-Ring Style vs Other Promotions
Former WWE Champion, Rob Van Dam, says that WWE is about savoring moments when it comes to their wrestlers working in the ring.
During an appearance on his One of a Kind podcast, RVD talked about the different in-ring style that WWE deploys compared to when wrestlers work in other companies and on the independent circuit.
"After going to WWE, everybody changes somewhat," RVD said. "It's, in a way, where what you're doing means more. It's a different pace. It's selling, it's reacting, it's actually savoring the moments.
"You don't sell," RVD said of work outside the WWE. He continued and discussed how important selling is to becoming a big star. "You don't understand the mainstream mentality of reaching everyone and pulling their emotions in," the former WWE Heavyweight Champion said. "Until you learn that, you're not going to be as big of a star."
MORE: WWE NXT Deadline 2024 Results: Giulia And Oba Femi Win Iron Survivor Matches To Earn Title Shots (Live Blog)
RVD is a former WWE Champion, Intercontinental Champion, and Tag Team Champion in WWE. He recently appeared for the company as part of the NXT brand when the show emanated from his old haunts in the 2300 Arena -- formerly known as the ECW Arena.
On the show, RVD interacted with some top and new NXT talent including Je'Von Evans and others. Van Dam helped Evans defeat Wes Lee on that show.
