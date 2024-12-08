The Undertaker Reveals The One Thing He Would Never Do For WWE
Mark "The Undertaker" Calaway is a man of many talents. From podcasting to playing an athletic mortician on TV, there are few shoes Calaway cannot fill. But, there's one role he's stayed away from during his career, a role he's never going to consider: the WWE commentary table.
On a recent episode of Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway, Taker described his apprehension towards the announcer's table.
"There is absolutely zero chance I would have ever went on commentary. They've got it the absolute worst. Funny thing is, though, what people don't realize, there were two really good places to watch the show from: either at Gorilla position next to Vince [McMahon] or go to the truck and listen to Kevin Dunn communicate to his people."- The Undertaker
There's a large swath of WWE talent past and present who've said just how horrible it is to be on the receiving end of Vince McMahon's audible lambasting, including CM Punk, Michale Cole, and Mick Foley. Foley quit commentary after one incident where McMahon gave the former WWE Champion a vicious ear beating.
"In the heat of the moment, and especially during when we were getting our tails handed to us in the ratings and everything, man, it was a little intense," Calaway said.
It would have been a little odd for Taker to get on commentary considering he stayed silent for the majority of his WWE run, although watching his creepy eye roll gimmick substitute rapid-fire quips would be both hilarious and unsettling.
