Hulk Hogan 1982 Wrestling All Stars Trading Card Sale Sets New Record
Hulk Hogan can add another record to his career highlights.
A Hulk Hogan Wrestling All Stars card, graded at a PSA 9, sold today for $132,000. With the sale, it is now the most expensive wrestling card ever sold.
Heritage Auctions, one of the most prominent auction houses in the country, facilitated the sale.
“Even in retirement, Hulk Hogan remains one of professional wrestling's biggest stars and attractions,” Heritage Auctions wrote in its description. “While he began his wrestling career in the professional ranks in 1977, it wasn't until 1983 when he truly gained gained worldwide recognition after signing with Vince McMahon and the WWF (World Wrestling Federation). He was a perennial headliner in WWF's annual flagship ‘Wrestlemania’ event and always considered one of its top draws. His series of celebrated ring duels with Andre the Giant were legendary in wrestling circles. Since retiring, Hogan continues to keep his persona and personality larger than life with occasional acting roles.”
“Offered is a 1982 PWE Wrestling All Stars card featuring Hulk right before his career really took off. This brightly colored, high-grade example of card #2 from the '82 PWE Series A release exhibits good centering, unchipped full-bleed borders, four strong corners, and a reverse that's clean as a whistle. Graded PSA Mint 9. Of the 435 examples found in the PSA Pop Report, this is one of only 17 cards graded MINT with none rated higher.”
In 2022, Hogan’s trading card set a similar record as part of a sale of a 1982 NJPW Cosmos set for $51,600, the record for a trading card at the time. The Hogan card was graded at a GEM MT 10, which indicated a card in almost perfect condition. The 2022 sales record was beaten in 2023 with the sale of a Hulk Hogan 1982 All Starts card with a BGS grading of 9.5 for $52,840.
