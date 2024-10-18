WWE Rewind: Surprising Team Dethrones Rock n' Sock Connection 25 Years Ago Today
It truly is amazing how quickly storylines can twist and turn in the world of professional wrestling.
No Attitude Era fan could predict that just seven short months after their brutal 'I Quit" Match for the WWF Championship at the Royal Rumble 1999, that The Rock and Mankind would form a tag team with one another. Let alone go on to win the WWF World Tag Team Championships on three separate occasions.
Even more unbelievable is that the rise of the Rock n' Sock Connection lasted just a few months, with their final run as tag champs coming to an end 25 years ago today when they dropped the belts to Crash and Hardcore Holly.
In a move that was done to help cross-promote Mick Foley's soon-to-be New York Times Best Selling Autobiography, Have a Nice Day: A Tale of Blood and Sweatsocks, WWE used his foray into being a published author as a plot point to break up Mankind's now iconic partnership with The Rock.
Mankind gifted The Rock an autographed copy of his book on the Oct. 18, 1999 episode of Monday Night Raw, two weeks before it was released to the public, only to later find it in the trash.
A dejected Foley then refused to participate in their Tag Team Title match that night, leaving The Rock to fight off the Holly's on his own. To make matters worse, long-time rival Triple H would also get involved in the match.
The Game would sneak into the ring and hit a Pedigree on The Rock behind the ref's back, which handed the WWF World Tag Team Championships to Crash and Hardcore on a silver platter.
The victory for the Holly cousins was part of an astonishing stretch where the WWF World Tag Team Championships changed hands thirteen times between May 31 and November 8. All three reigns for the Rock n' Sock Connection collectively totaled just 14 days.
Winners
Date
Days as Champions
The Acolytes
May 31, 1999
28
The Hardy Boyz
July 5, 1999
19
The Acolytes
July 25, 1999
14
Kane & X-Pac
August 9, 1999
12
Undertaker & Big Show
August 22, 1999
7
Rock n' Sock Connection
August 30, 1999
9
Undertaker & Big Show
September 9, 1999
10
Rock n' Sock Connection
September 20, 1999
2
New Age Outlaws
September 23, 1999
20
Rock n' Sock Connection
October 14, 1999
3
Crash & Hardcore Holly
October 18, 1999
16
Mankind & Al Snow
November 4, 1999
3
New Age Outlaws
November 8, 1999
110
That's a title change every thirteenth day on average, for those who don't want to do the math.
In some what of a surprise, those 16 days for the Holly's were the only ones they ever spent as WWF World Tag Team Champions. They would drop the belts to Mankind and his new partner, Al Snow, on the Nov. 4, 1999 episode of SmackDown.
Al Snow tried to position himself as a true friend to Mick Foley, although it was later discovered that Snow was the one who threw Mankind's gift in the garbage. Snow was upset after reading several unflattering remarks about himself in Foley's autobiography.
The New Age Outlaws would take the belts from Foley and Snow just a few days later.
