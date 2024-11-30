WWE Survivor Series 2024: Raquel Rodriguez Pumped To Lead War Games With 'Sister' Liv Morgan
The proverbial idea of going to war is to be surrounded by people you can trust to have your back. Without it, the battle is virtually lost.
That is how Raquel Rodriguez views Saturday's Women's War Games match at WWE Survivor Series (6 p.m. ET, Peacock) as she teams with Women's World Champion Liv Morgan alongside Women's Champion Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton and Candice LeRae against Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Bayley, Naomi and Iyo Sky.
"We are sisters. We're more than besties," Rodriguez candidly told The Takedown.
Rodriguez, 33, has had a 2024 to remember and mostly not in a good way despite competing in her third War Games match and in a high profile pairing with Morgan and Dominik Mysterio against Ripley.
In late 2023, Rodriguez had been initially diagnosed with Mast Cell Activation Syndrome, which had kept her out of action until the week of Elimination Chamber in Australia. But it was a struggle for Rodriguez to even get there. On the flight, Rodriguez had begun 'popping all these Benadryls' to try and get the swelling in her face down. While in Australia, Rodriguez had to get a steroid shot just to get her through the match and to ensure she could get home safely.
"I was very scared," Rodriguez admits. " I want to tell everyone what I did to get back to my healthiest. But, it was definitely the hardest part of my life because it was like everything just crumbled at once. First, I'm getting a rash on my skin, so I'm looking in the mirror, and I'm not recognizing who I'm seeing. .I'm going out in public because I'm still trying to wrestle, and I'm still trying to be a part of this company. But I could feel people looking at me, and my confidence was starting to wane on me.
Once Rodriguez got back from the Elimination Chamber, it was time to figure out what was going on. After going to a series of dermatologists who kept telling her it was eczema and getting a litany tests for all of the autoimmune diseases, Rodriguez determined it was a mixture of everything that attacked her nervous system along with her lymphatic system not detoxing like it is supposed too.
Every day was a fight for Rodriguez to return to WWE. Admittedly, the former Women's Tag Team Champion started feeling like a return wasn't going to be in the cards. She started changing things in her lifestyle to make a return possible. Rodriguez learned how to regulate her stress, how to cook better, and making better choices when it came to supplements and foods.
On her journey back to the bright lights of the WWE, Rodriguez didn't have many people to turn to. Besides her parents, it was Morgan who was the constant for her to help reassure her she'd get back inside the ring.
"Falling into like this year long, of really having these realizations of my life and the people in it and what was going on, I realized who were the strongest people for me and who were the closest people to me and who were there for me," Rodriguez passionately said. "Liv never stopped reaching out. No matter how busy she was.
"She was at home dealing with her own shoulder injury. She always reached out to me. She always checked up on me. She always sent me something nice. She tried multiple times to come visit me as well. So you go where things feel right. Where things feel loyal. And Liv has always been number one for me."
Rodriguez repaid the favor by helping Morgan and Mysterio thwart off Ripley in her return at Bad Blood.
Now, she's paying it forward by having Morgan's back when they enter the demonic structure in Vancouver. There's only one goal in mind and that's victory.
"It's definitely going to be us just fighting, fighting, fighting until that very end," Rodriguez said. Because I think once we have our whole team in there, Liv, me, Nia, Tiffany, and Candice, then we are going to be unstoppable. So it's really about keeping everyone healthy until that point, and tearing down the baby faces as much as we can.
"We have to stay on top of our game and stay united as a team and just watch the other team just crumble and fall apart. That's how I see it going down."