The 5 Best WWE Survivor Series Returns
WWE Survivor Series has become the home of unforgettable returns throughout its 38-year history. From comebacks to the ring after apparent retirement or ground breaking returns after lengthy layoffs, these moments have built the legacy of this event and created memories for fans for years to come. This list is based on the moment, crowd reaction, star power and the lasting impact afterwards.
Here are the top five best WWE Survivor Series returns.
5. Randy Orton - WWE Survivor Series 2023
Ahead of WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023, there was plenty of speculation about some major returns. One such return was Randy Orton coming back after almost two years away from WWE due to a serious back injury.
His return came as the fifth man for Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn and Jey Uso in the Men's WarGames against The Judgment Day.
Not only did Orton's team get the win, but "The Legend Killer" received a huge reaction from the Chicago crowd. This return is significant because it's led to a very popular run for Orton where the fans are more appreciative than ever to see him.
4. The Rock - WWE Survivor Series 2011
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson could fill an entire list with just his memorable returns to the squared circle. If that was the countdown, then maybe his Survivor Series 2011 return would not rank highly. However, "The Great One" coming back in Madison Square Garden to team with his WrestleMania opponent and top superstar John Cena was an unbelievable sight to see for many fans.
The Rock went on to claim the victory next to Cena before dropping his tag team partner in the post match. This tag team main event with Awesome Truth led to Rock and Cena's "Once In A Lifetime" battle at WrestleMania 28, but it also made the 2011 event and left the MSG fans in a frenzy on this evening.
3. Bret Hart - WWE Survivor Series 1996
After losing the WWE Championship to Shawn Michaels in an Iron Man Match at WrestleMania 12, Bret Hart was absent from the company's television. However, Stone Cold Steve Austin took that opportunity to insult and disrespect "The Hitman." This led to their first time ever meeting at WWE Survivor Series 1996 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
This technical wrestling clinic was brilliant, using the aggressive yet cocky persona of Austin to try to outwrestle "The Excellence of Execution." The MSG crowd added to the atmosphere and both men delivered an instant classic that is often mentioned as the best match to take place at the event.
In the aftermath, this bout is remembered as the kickstart for the rivalry that elevated WWE's premier superstar of the Attitude Era in Stone Cold.
2. Goldberg - WWE Survivor Series 2016
When rumors circulated that Goldberg could make his return to the ring after 12 years away, many fans scoffed at the idea. Despite this, the former WCW Heavyweight Champion garnered massive cheers in the lead up to Survivor Series 2016.
In Toronto, Goldberg went one-on-one with Brock Lesnar in a rematch of his last WWE match at WrestleMania XX. WWE captured "lightning in the bottle" on this night.
For the first time since coming to the company in 2003, WWE was able to give the fans the "WCW Goldberg" in a dominating 86-second victory. This performance, combined with the overwhelmingly positive reaction to it, led to Goldberg and Brock's feud getting extended to WrestleMania 33 after the WCW legend won the Universal Championship at 50 years of age.
1. CM Punk - WWE Survivor Series 2023
No other return this decade was more stunning than CM Punk's shocking re-entry into WWE at Survivor Series 2023.
After a polarizing run with AEW and his controversial firing, many fans believed Punk would be on his way back to WWE. However, WWE spent the weeks leading to the show trying to make everyone believe there was no chance that Punk could come back in his hometown at the November annual tradition.
The sight of Punk's "Cult of Personality" theme blaring in the Allstate Arena in Chicago and the fans going crazy will stay in every fans' minds for decades after. The presentation was pitch perfect with the show closing logo showing to make the viewers believe the show was over right before the opening cords of his theme hit.
Punk has since been one of WWE's top stars and draws, while putting on one of the most personal rivalries in recent memory with Drew McIntyre.
