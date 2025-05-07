First Official History Of AEW Book Reportedly To Be Released In 2025
At the end of May, AEW will celebrate the six-year anniversary of Double or Nothing, its first pay-per-view, held in May of 2019. Now, it appears there will be official documentation on the path to this point.
Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported Wednesday that the first book about AEW's history is on its way later this year. "This Book Is All Elite" is reportedly set to be released Nov. 4, written by pro wrestling historian Keith Elliot Greenberg, and produced through Random House Worlds.
In his report, Johnson indicates the book will be "A Definitive History of All Elite Wrestling," diving into how the promotion came together by Tony Khan, covering the first historic All In show at Wembley Stadium, Sting's legendary send off in the company, and more. It is said to feature interviews with AEW staff and talent, though it is unclear if Khan himself is involved with the project.
PWInsider also notes the book will showcase exclusive photos and behind the scenes stories that have never been shared before. An official announcement regarding the book and more details is reportedly expected soon from AEW and Random House.
Greenberg is no stranger to authoring wrestling books, having penned Ric Flair's biography, "Classy" Freddie Blassie's, a book on WrestleMania III, wrestling during the COVID-19 pandemic, and many others over the last two decades.
