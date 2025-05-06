Drew McIntyre Reveals His Greatest Wrestling Matches Of All Time List
There's never a shortage of discourse whenever Dave Meltzer rates a match five stars, or in other cases, chooses not to do so.
Match quality is, of course, in the eye of the beholder. And while fans are often more than vocal with their opinions about the greatest matches of all time, it's not often you see wrestlers weigh in on the conversation.
One major WWE star isn't shying away, however.
Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, never one afraid to tell it like it is, has weighed in on the debate. He took to X, where he shared a screenshot of his Dropkickd profile, an app where you can rank matches and discuss wrestling.
Ever the humble one, McIntyre commented "Drew knows ball," revealing his personal list, featuring:
- Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker (WrestleMania 25)
- Bayley vs. Sasha Banks (NXT TakeOver Brooklyn)
- Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega (NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 11)
- Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (WrestleMania 39)
- "Stone Cold" Steve Austin vs. Bret Hart (WrestleMania 13)
- Masato Tanaka vs. Mike Awesome (ECW One Night Stand 2005)
- Rob Van Dam vs. John Cena (ECW One Night Stand 2006)
- 2020 Men's Royal Rumble Match
- The Rock vs. Hulk Hogan (WrestleMania x8)
McIntyre explained these were matches he believed to be "perfect," unsurprisingly featuring the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble match. McIntyre, of course, won that match.
Notably, McIntyre listed the first of the four Okada/Omega that helped propel New Japan Pro-Wrestling to a new era, a match that very well may be in the cards once more for AEW All In: Texas.
Meanwhile, the Austin/Hart match was recently inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, becoming the first match to receive the honor. Hart himself also referred to the match as "perfect."
Interestingly enough, McIntyre did not list his Hell In A Cell match with CM Punk, a bout many consider to be one of the greatest WWE matches of all time. However, a secret high-ranking source with direct knowledge of the thought process behind the list (who also happens to speak with a heavy Scottish accent) indicated to The Takedown on SI that while they loved the match, "the finish went the wrong way."
