WWE Advertising John Cena's Final Appearances In Europe Ahead Of Huge Summer Tour
John Cena's final European appearances as a WWE Superstar are set for this summer.
The Undisputed WWE Champion has already been advertised to appear at Clash In Paris on September 1. However, the Premium Live Event in the French capital will not be Cena's only appearance of the WWE's European adventure.
A new press release promoting the on-sale for tickets to shows in the UK, Ireland and France in August has revealed that Cena is slated for the two televised SmackDowns on the tour, in Dublin and Lyon.
The press release reads:
Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena will make his final WWE appearances in Dublin, Lyon and Paris as part of his 2025 Farewell tour.
WWE currently have no other shows in the UK, Ireland or Europe scheduled for 2025 following the Raw after Clash In Paris, which also takes place in the French capital.
In addition to the televised dates in Dublin, Birmingham, Lyon and Paris, WWE will also be hitting the road across the UK with live events in Liverpool, Newcastle, Manchester, Leeds and Cardiff.
Fans can register their interest in Road To Clash In Paris tickets now, with pre-sale starting today and general on-sale going live on Friday, May 9.
Cena is also being advertised for WWE's return to Australia in October along with Saturday Night's Main Event on May 25, in Tampa, and SummerSlam, in New Jersey.
