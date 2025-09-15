Former AEW Champion Reveals Thoughts On Bianca Belair's WWE In Saudi Arabia Comments
WWE is bringing WrestleMania 43 to Saudi Arabia, announcing the move officially on Friday with several WWE Superstars in attendance. One of those asked to speak during the event reveal was former WWE Women's Champion Bianca Belair.
Belair praised the impact WWE has made in the country, with women being able to perform on the shows after initially not being able to.
“I think Saudi Arabia has become a space, specifically for women, to make amazing moments and make history. That’s not just important for little girls and women to see, but for little boys and men and the whole world to see," she said in part.
“And every time we go to Saudi Arabia, I see it evolve more and more, whether that’s inside the ring, with more women on the show, or outside the ring, with seeing the women on billboards and posters."
While WWE has been allowed to have women's performers on the shows in recent years (albeit, covered up in full gear), not everyone agrees with the degree of the impact WWE has made on the country.
Thunder Rosa Responds
One of those individuals is former AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa. Rosa appeared on Off The Ropes on SiriusXM this weekend, and while she understood Belair's comments, she also cast some reality on the situation.
“They give them money, we’re gonna give you a show. That’s it," Rosa said. "I think it’s a reflection of everything that is happening right now in America. That’s my reaction to things. Things are changing so fast."
MORE: Kris Statlander Says 2025 Has Been Her 'Reformation Year' (Exclusive)
Rosa would explain that she believed Belair's comments were a result of adhering to the requests of TKO executives and all involved in the event, and downplayed the significance of WWE running events in the region.
"The stakeholders… they’re calling the shots, and you have to go for what they tell you to do, otherwise you’re not gonna eat. This is part of your job, and yes, Bianca (Belair), you are absolutely right. The women that are participating in these shows are making history, because seven years ago they couldn’t participate, but again, it’s like, you’re not gonna change how society looks at women in these countries," Rosa said.
"It’s just part of historical religions and everything else, and people have to be mindful when they come to these countries. You have to respect their laws and how things are run. You can’t just make a fool out of yourself.”
WWE will also be hosting the 2026 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia on Jan. 31, 2026.
H/T Fightful for partial transcript assistance.
