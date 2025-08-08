Brock Lesnar Was Reportedly One Of WWE's Top Paid Stars While On Hiatus
Brock Lesnar's last match took place in 2023 inside Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. It was a losing effort against Cody Rhodes.
Two years of wrestling went by without Lesnar on WWE TV. Controversy followed the former UFC Heavyweight Champion outside of the ring, but he was largely forgotten about as an on-screen talent. Even if some fans expected Lesnar to return eventually, they didn't expect to see him any time soon.
As the second night of SummerSlam 2025 drew to a close, MetLife Stadium erupted to the sound of Lesnar's music. The 10-time WWE World Champion ambushed John Cena and delivered a thunderous F5.
Brock Lesnar Got Paid
Details regarding Lesnar's status with WWE since his last match two SummerSlams ago have now been revealed. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Lesnar was not only paid his normal salary while away from the company, but he “was among the highest paid wrestlers in the company."
Despite the noise surrounding Lesnar's naming in the Janel Grant lawsuit, WWE continued to pay Lesnar his contract.
A 2021 report from Fightful suggests Lesnar's deal after returning to WWE at SummerSlam that year ran until about 2023. It has not been confirmed whether he signed a new deal during his hiatus since this report.
Brock's In The Clear
The Meltzer report also notes that Lesnar was never suspended by the company for any reason. He was never released from WWE either. Therefore, WWE's legal team clearing Lesnar was the only hurdle needed to be jumped over and he has reportedly been cleared by the legal team for about a month.
“He was always going to return when legal cleared him. Legal cleared him about one month prior to the show, which was kept secret, and allowed for the return.”- Dave Meltzer
Meltzer also added that if anything Lesnar did was going to get him released from the company, it would have happened already. “If what he did was going to end their relationship with him, he’d have been let go. That’s the reality."
Lesnar making his return at SummerSlam was the plan as soon as he became available again.
The aftermath of Lesnar's attack on Cena will take place tonight on Friday Night SmackDown at 8:00 pm Eastern on USA Network. The 17-time World Champion is slated to kick off tonight's show in Montreal.
