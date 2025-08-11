John Cena Names His All-Time Favorite Opponents
There is no pro wrestling career like the one John Cena has crafted for himself.
The 17-time world champion has dominated WWE for so long that being named one of his biggest rivals should be considered an honor.
Cena spoke at the Boston Fan Expo Saturday and was asked about who he felt were his favorite opponents, and despite the long and illustrious career of the "never-seen seventeen," he has a shortlist of what he called "wrestling soulmates."
John Cena's Wrestling Soulmates
When asked about his wrestling soulmates, Cena said he has "a few."
“Those are Randy Orton, Edge, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and AJ Styles. But gosh, I can’t take any shine away from Cody Rhodes – add him, too.”- John Cena at Boston Fan Expo
On his farewell tour, Cena has had a match with just three of the six names he mentioned. He wrestled Orton at Backlash, CM Punk at Night of Champions, and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 and SummerSlam.
Fans have debated for years whether or not Edge or Orton is Cena's biggest rival. Edge is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling under the ring name "Cope" and is recovering from a fractured tibia.
Cena and Edge's rivalry dominated a lot of WWE TV in 2006. Cena notably regained the WWE World Championship against Edge in a vicious TLC Match at New Year's Revolution. This is where Cena won via an attitude adjustment off of a ladder through multiple tables.
At this year's SummerSlam, Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to become World Heavyweight Champion while A.J. Styles failed to capture the Intercontinental Championship against Dominick Mysterio.
Who's Next On The Farewell Tour?
Another one of Cena's biggest rivals surprisingly reemerged to end SummerSlam's second night in the form of Brock Lesnar. The former UFC Heavyweight Champion will eventually get a piece of the man he destroyed for the WWE World Championship at SummerSlam 2014 before he retires.
Cena will try to remain focused on WWE TV as his next confirmed opponent is not Lesnar. He's confirmed to face Logan Paul at Clash in Paris after their short one-on-one showdown on Smackdown in Montreal Friday night.
WWE fans are watching every move Cena makes, especially as his last date gets closer. They continue to hope that Cena has matches with as many of his wrestling soulmates as he can before it's time to say goodbye.
