Cost Of WWE PLE's On ESPN Will Not Be $29.99 For Everyone - Here's Why
The price of ESPN's new direct-to-consumer streaming service launching August 21 will be triple the cheapest plan Peacock currently offers to American viewers. As a result, fans have been furious since the announcement, with many vouching to stop watching WWE PLEs.
However, it's very likely a sizable portion of fans won't have to pay anything extra to watch WWE PLEs. In fact, it's possible fans could pay less money than any Peacock subscription they're currently subscribed too.
Clearing up the confusion
The streaming service launching August 21 is set to cost $29.99 monthly. However, there is a misconception regarding what this price means for people already subscribed to ESPN through a cable provider. According to a report from CNBC's Alex Sherman, this ballooning of the price for PLEs is slightly misleading.
"Viewers who already receive ESPN as part of their existing cable package would likely be able to access the new WWE streaming content without paying the additional $29.99 monthly fee, similar to how the current ESPN app allows authenticated access."- WrestlingNewsNow on Sherman Report
TKO Chief Operating Officer Mark Shapiro also joined an earnings call for TKO Group and discussed what expectations he has for WWE on ESPN.
"The launch of the WWE PLEs on ESPN, that first event has to be the feel of a Super Bowl, and that works well...So we expect to have that kind of treatment when you see WrestleMania on ESPN, let alone the very first launch event which of course, Netflix did an amazing job of when we first launched Raw and had our first event there.”- Mark Shapiro
Shapiro expects WrestleMania on ESPN to feel like watching the Super Bowl. He compared this debut event for ESPN to Netflix's treatment of the very first episode of Monday Night Raw this year.
The grandest stage of them all has had a "Super Bowl" feel for quite some time now. Celebrity involvement has increased in recent years and more eyes are on major events than there has been in a very long time. The stories and moments to culminate at WrestleMania in recent years have felt like a massive deal.
This creates more intrigue as to what more ESPN can do to create a unique and improved broadcast.
Shapiro also stated that other suitors were prepared to pay more money for WWE's PLE broadcasting rights than ESPN did. The COO prioritized ESPN's brand and reach over "slightly higher" rates.
"It's incredible. What we consider to be the worldwide leader in sports entertainment to be with the worldwide leader of sports...there's nothing bigger, there's no bigger opportunity for us,"- Triple H on ESPN's Get Up
Triple H raved about how perfect this partnership will be for both companies. Two leaders in their respective genres of entertainment collaborating for a landmark deal was something Triple H loved about it.
"Nobody does large scale massive events like ESPN, it's what you do. And it's what we like to think we do better than anyone else on the planet. So this is the perfect marriage,"- Triple H on Get Up
