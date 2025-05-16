Takedown Discussions: Which WWE Superstars Could Win 2025 Money In The Bank Briefcases?
WWE announced on Monday that Money in the Bank Qualifying Matches will get underway Friday night on SmackDown in Greensboro, North Carolina.
We don't yet know which Superstars will be competing in said qualifying matches, but that is not stopping The Takedown on SI from diving into a long list of contenders who could scratch, claw and climb their way to victory in the annual ladder matches this year.
Money in the Bank will take place on Saturday June 7 at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California. That makes Monday, June 9 a very interesting date. It's already been announced that Gunther will challenge either Jey Uso or Logan Paul for the World Heavyweight Championship on Raw that night. WWE Champion John Cena is also being advertised for that show. Could another quick cash-in be in store for the men's winner this year?
WWE's creative direction matters when it comes to picking a winner. If a short run as Mr. Money in the Bank is in store, then going with someone like Cody Rhodes, CM Punk or Sami Zayn makes more sense than say Bron Breakker. The former Intercontinental Champion would most likely hold the briefcase as the No. 2 to Seth Rollins until WrestleMania season.
That same line of thinking has to be taken into consideration with the Women's Division as well. Traditionally, the ladies do not wait long at all before cashing-in and they still have a 100% success rate in doing so. If WWE wanted to be patient this year, they could go with a new comer like Roxanne Perez or Giulia.
WWE chose to elevate Tiffany Stratton last year, so do not rule out a veteran this year. Becky Lynch has promised that the Women's Division will now truly know how it feels to be held down by The Man. Could that start with her finally getting her hands on the MITB briefcase?
Join Zack Heydorn and Rick Ucchino on this week's Takedown Discussions as they discuss the wide field of Money in the Bank candidates and give you some names to look out for as qualifying matches get underway this weekend.
