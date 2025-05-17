Alexa Bliss Qualifies For WWE Money In The Bank On Friday Night SmackDown
Alexa Bliss has punched her ticket to Los Angeles.
The five-time Women's World Champion earned her way into the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match Friday night on SmackDown, when she won a triple threat qualifying match against Chelsea Green and Michin.
The leader of the Green Regime thought she had the match won after connecting with the Unprettier on Michin, but a premature celebration from the former Women's United States Champion allowed Alexa to pull her from the ring. She then snuck behind Chelsea and planted her with Sister Abigail for the win.
This will be Alexa's fourth ever appearance in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, and her first since 2022.
Bliss won the 2018 women's MITB contract and successfully cashed in the briefcase just 2 hours and 52 minutes after she climbed the ladder to retrieve it.
Alexa interfered in the Raw Women's Championship Match between Ronda Rousey and the champion at the time, Nia Jax. She assaulted both competitors with the briefcase to force a disqualification, and then handed it over to the referee.
With Jax already loopy, Bliss would hit a DDT and then Twisted Bliss to capture her third career Raw Women's Championship.
There's still a men's triple threat qualifying match to come Friday night on SmackDown. Solo Sikoa will face Rey Fenix and Jimmy Uso. We'll have those results covered for you.
