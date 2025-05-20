Roxanne Perez Qualifies For WWE Money In The Bank On Monday Night Raw
Roxanne Perez celebrated her first night on Monday Night Raw in grand style.
The Prodigy qualified for the 2025 Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match when she defeated Becky Lynch and Natalya in a triple threat qualifying match.
Lynch appeared to be on the verge of punching her ticket to her 6th career Money in the Bank contest, but WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria would make sure that did not happen.
The Man connected on a Manhandle Slam to Natalya, but Valkyria pulled her off the cover and began a retaliatory beat down for what Lynch did to her at Backlash. With Becky tied up with Lyra, Roxanne would hit the B.O.A.T. with a Pop Rox to secure her spot on the card in Los Angeles.
Becoming Ms. Money in the Bank is one of the few accolades that Becky Lynch has not been able to add to her Hall of Fame resume, and she can now thank her former protege for missing out on another chance to grab the briefcase coming up on Saturday, June 7.
Instead, Roxanne Perez will be competing in her first ever Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. She joins SmackDown's Alexa Bliss in qualifying thus far. One of Rhea Ripley, Zoey Stark or a returning Kairi Sane will join them later tonight on Raw.
