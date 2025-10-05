How WWE And AEW Are Reportedly Reacting To New Lower Nielsen Ratings
Nielsen, the global leader in audience data and analytics, recently made some major adjustments for how the company calculates television ratings, and they are having a major effect on the professional wrestling industry across the board.
Until quite recently, ratings figures were calculated by utilizing the "panel-only" method. Nielsen has now made the switch to something called "Big Data+Panel" and it has resulted in a significant drop in viewership numbers for WWE, AEW and other promotions.
Wrestlenomics conducted a full breakdown of the changes and what they mean, and if you're interested in learning more, we highly encourage you to check out their research on the matter.
Ratings a topic of conversation in pro wrestling
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has asked around the industry and has learned that the new Nielsen ratings system has been a topic of conversation in most locker rooms and the results are being monitored heavily by every major company.
"There was one source in AEW who said that Tony Khan is well aware of the changes, how they work and is adept at what they mean specifically," Ross Sapp said in his report Sunday. "With AEW numbers, Max streaming is not reported for Collision and Dynamite, and the actual viewership emerging from those is kept very quiet."
A source with Warner Bros. Discovery told Ross Sapp that the sample size with the new system is still too small, and that Major League Baseball postseason games had a larger effect on AEW and NXT numbers this past week than anything else.
"Unlike previous Nielsen methodology changes, not seeing a strong pattern yet of what will achieve growth with this expanded set of data — have seen some sports events go up vs what previous panel data showed and others go down vs what previous panel data showed. Baseball has particularly benefited in a big way thus far," the WBD source said to Fightful.
A representative of the USA Network echoed those sentiments to Ross Sapp, saying it's way too early to try to understand and rationalize the new data.
"Both USA and WBD sources said there has been no discussion of cancelation, with a WBD source chuckling about that constantly being brought up," Ross Sapp said. "We did not hear back from a CW rep or source regarding NXT, but the general consensus before the change was that the network was pleased with the results they get from NXT."
There has been some discussion with WWE and AEW as to whether time adjustments have played a roll, with both companies running inconsistent to their normal schedules in recent weeks.
Some concern from WWE was also expressed that this new data could be used against TNA as they try to secure a new media rights deal, but TNA Wrestling President Carlos Silva told Ross Sapp that such a thing hasn't even been brought up during negotiations.
