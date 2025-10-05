Max Caster Doesn't Want To Get AEW Dynamite Or Collision Canceled
Prior to his split from Anthony Bowens this past January, Max Caster made a habit of pushing the envelope with his raps on AEW programming.
The former AEW World Tag Team Champion had multiple controversial lines that were reportedly cut from pre-recorded episodes of television over the years, and to this day, he remains the only person who has had a line edited out from an episode of RJ City's Hey! (EW) YouTube series.
These days the 'Best Wrestler Alive' has traded in his freestyle mic skills for leading AEW crowds in a rendition of his now popular 'Let's Go Max' chant. This week he returned to Hey! (EW), alongside his former tag team partner Anthony Bowens, where he was asked about the prospects of his raps ever making a comeback.
It's a question that Caster has apparently gotten numerous times over the past several months.
“What I find annoying is that people love The Acclaimed so much that even though I do good now and people know ‘Best Wrestler Alive,’ ‘Let’s Go Max’, ‘Survive Five with the Best Wrestler Alive’, et cetera, they will still come up to me and go, ‘when is The Acclaimed gonna come back?’ When are you gonna rap again?’"
Caster was then adamant that his rapping days, at least on AEW television, were behind him. He cited cancel culture as his primary concern, but moreso for his employer than himself.
"I’m never ever gonna rap at AEW again. You see what’s happening to Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert for saying (censored) on TV, getting the shows canceled. Imagine if I get AEW Dynamite canceled or Collision canceled.”
Are The Acclaimed on their way to a full blown reunion?
Max Caster, Anthony Bowens and Billy Gunn were once the most over trio in all of AEW, but they finally had a falling out at Maximum Carnage Collision back in January.
Caster and Bowens have since floundered as singles competitors, and AEW coach and producer Jerry Lynn has taken it upon himself to try and ignite an Acclaimed reunion.
They reluctantly agreed to team together on the September 27 edition of AEW Collision and they ended up victorious against Blake Christian and Lee Johnson. On last night's episode of Collision, they were goaded into wrestling another match together.
The Acclaimed will take on Big Bill and Bryan Keith on AEW Collision Homecoming this coming Saturday, October 11.
