Andrade El Idolo Pushes Back Against Claims About His 2023 AEW Exit
Andrade El Idolo is back for his second stint in AEW, but the decision to bring him back has left some scratching their heads.
Famed professional wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer was among those to let his feelings be known in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. While he does believe that Andrade is talented in the ring, he expressed some surprise that AEW President Tony Khan would re-sign him after his 2023 departure from the company.
"Andrade gave Khan the belief he was staying, Khan believed they had an agreement for a renewal that wasn’t yet signed, he pushed him until the end, even though those in wrestling who knew him said he was going to WWE. Then his contract expired and he left."
Andrade was released from his WWE contract last month, reportedly for disciplinary reasons. Our own Jon Alba has been told that he had at least one wellness policy violation that contributed to the decision to pull him from television after SummerSlam and ultimately let him go.
It was not long before Andrade made his next move by agreeing to a new contract with All Elite Wrestling. He re-debuted on the sixth anniversary edition of Dynamite, where he attacked Kenny Omega and joined up with the Don Callis Family.
Andrade pushes back against Meltzer's Claims
It's clear now that Meltzer's comments last week got back to Andrade. The 35-year-old took to social media early Sunday morning to directly tag him and express a strong challenge to the claims that were made.
"You talk too much s--- without proof, and sir, I'll only tell you one thing: when my contract with AEW ended, I personally went man to man to thank MR. TONY KHAN for the opportunity to be in AEW, and that's all I'll tell you. If I wanted to talk more, I would show you that you're wrong about many things."- Andrade El Idolo on X
Andrade finished off his statement by wishing Dave Meltzer all the best. It's unclear when El Idolo will appear next for AEW. He has not specifically been announced for either Title Tuesday Dynamite or Homecoming Collision this week, but the Don Callis Family will have a strong presence on both shows.
