Andrade El Idolo Clarifies His AEW Contract Situation

The former WWE and AEW star has been in the midst of a confusing and contentious contract situation that has left him without a place to work following his WWE release. He was cut by WWE earlier this summer, with The Takedown on SI learning that he had at least one wellness policy violation on his record.

He showed up on the episode of AEW Dynamite celebrating the show's sixth anniversary in a big way, attacking Kenny Omega and seemingly aligning with the Don Callis Family in the process. However, he quickly disappeared from television, with WWE attempting to place a lengthy non-compete on him following his firing.

@davemeltzerWON I didn't sign any contract! Sir, you say it with such certainty, that I signed a contract, when that's just another one of your lies.

Do some more research, Sir. I was in negotiations to sign because Mr. Tony Khan and the AEW team were having good discussions,… https://t.co/mhCqw3nXzo — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) November 29, 2025

In an attempt to dispute the notion that he had signed a contract with AEW, Andrade spoke out publicly against Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer on Saturday morning, claiming he was never under a deal with the company.

Andrade's AEW Appearance Opens the Floodgates

Andrade had previously been with AEW from 2021 through 2023, and returned to WWE during 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match. He figured to be a featured player in AEW his second time around, but it appears he never put pen to paper on a new deal.

"Do some more research, Sir," the 36-year-old said to Meltzer. "I was in negotiations to sign because Mr. Tony Khan and the AEW team were having good discussions, and we came to an excellent agreement.

He would go on to explain that he received his non-compete clause after he showed up on AEW TV and following his match against DMT Azul for The Crash Heavyweight Championship on Oct. 3. Khan, meanwhile, has not spoken publicly on the situation beyond expressing his fondness for Andrade as a performer, particularly during his first run with the company.

In a recent talk show appearance, Andrade mentioned that WWE hit him with a 12-month non-compete clause as a result of his departure. He said he was under the impression he could negotiate with others upon his release, but Fightful Select noted that WWE has a clause in its contracts that it can fire talent with cause then subsequently hold them on a non-compete for a year.

It is unknown at this time as to whether or not he plans on challenging his non-compete in court.

