AEW Star Mercedes Moné Will Soon Challenge For Her 10th Championship

Mercedes Moné has a chance to add to her already impressive belt collection later this month.

Rick Ucchino

Mercedes Moné
Mercedes Moné / Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

The CEO will have the opportunity to add to her championship collection later this month.

Winnipeg Pro Wrestling announced Saturday morning that Mercedes Moné will challenge TNA Wrestling’s Jody Threat for the WPW Women’s Championship at WPW Rumble on Sunday, October 19.

Danhausen, Shotzi Blackheart and The Good Brothers are among the talent that are also being advertised for the show at the Burton Cummings Theatre in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Tickets are on sale now.

In addition to the TBS Champions and the 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Championship for All Elite Wrestling, Mercedes Moné currently holds seven titles for other promotions across the globe:

  • CMLL World Women’s Championship
  • RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship
  • EWA Women’s Championship
  • PTW Women’s Championship
  • BestYa Women’s Championship
  • Queen of Southside Championship
  • Discovery Wrestling Scottish Women’s Championship

Will Mercedes Moné still be the TBS Champion by the time WPW Rumble rolls around?

Mercedes Mone
Mercedes Mone / All Elite Wrestling - Ricky Havlik

Before she'll have the opportunity to bring her championship total up to 10, The CEO will have to keep her current number at nine next week.

Mercedes Moné will defend her TBS Championship this coming Tuesday on a special 'Title Tuesday' edition of AEW Dynamite from Daily's Place in Jacksonville. Her opponent is not currently known, but she has issued an open challenge to any wrestler from the state of Florida.

Even if she happens to be victorious at both Dynamite and WPW Rumble, Mercedes' title aspirations will not slow down any time soon. Moné has made it very clear that she's targeting the newly announced AEW Women's Tag Team Championships.

The only issue for The CEO is that she does not currently have a partner. Harley Cameron, and Mini
Moné, offered to team up with her this past Wednesday night on Dynamite, but Mercedes not-so-politely declined.

Harley argued that Mercedes and herself have excellent chemistry together, which they most certainly do, but Moné said Cameron always loses when they team together. While that may seem harsh to say, it is a statistical fact.

Mercedes and Harley have partnered up twice in the past, with loses to Athena & Julia Hart and Kris Statlander & Julia Hart. Cameron was the losing competitor both times.

Published
