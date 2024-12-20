Hulk Hogan's Son, Nick Hogan, Asks Judge To Let Him Off Probation Six Months Early
Nick Hogan (real name: Nicholas Bollea), the son of WWE Legend Hulk Hogan, is pleading with a judge to let him off probation. InTouch obtained court documents showing Hogan is looking to immediately end the probation, stemming from a DUI last year, six months earlier than expected.
On November 18, 2023, Nick was arrested for a DUI in Clearwater, Florida around 4 AM. According to TMZ, Hogan worked as a DJ at his father Hulk Hogan's restaurant hours before the arrest. TMZ has footage of Nick at the restaurant allegedly from earlier that night.
Bodycam footage (see below) shows Nick refusing a breathalyzer test but committing to a field sobriety test. In the footage, Nick claims his breath smells like alcohol because he kissed his girlfriend, but the ploy doesn't fool officers. Hulk Hogan can then be seen coming to his son's aid to no avail.
In 2007, Nick was the driver in a serious auto wreck that left his passenger, John Graziano, severely injured with irreparable brain damage. Graziano, to this day, needs full-time care. Nick served eight months in jail over the car crash and was ordered to serve five years probation, with a three-year driver's license suspension. Besides destroying a young man's life, the incident put a permanent black cloud over the popular Hogan Knows Best reality show.
There's no word at this time on what Nick Hogan's judge will decide regarding his plea for an early end to his current probation.
