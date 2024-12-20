Rey Mysterio's Uncle, Rey Misterio Sr, Passes Away Aged 66
Lucha Libre AAA today (December 20) announced the passing of Rey Misterio Sr at the age of 66 years old.
Rey Misterio Sr, the uncle of WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio and grand uncle to Dominik Mysterio, wrestled for over 30 years from the mid 1970's to late 2000's. Misterio retired in 2009, although he wrestled once more in 2023.
In a post made on X, Lucha Libre AAA announced the passing of Misterio, real name Miguel Ángel López Días, and sent their sincere condolences to his loved ones while offering prayers.
Misterio made his wrestling debut in Mexico in1976. In 1990, he appeared at WCW Starrcade where he teamed up with Konnan, eventually losing to The Steiner Brothers.
The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More
The Takedown On SI's 2024 Pro Wrestling Awards
WWE Announces Newest Member Of Raw Roster During Star-Studded Netflix Kickoff Show