Indie Star And WWE Tryout Participant Confirms He's Out For Remainder Of 2025
Wrestling fans will recognize LJ Cleary through his work on the independent scene, where he has wrestled in promotions such as Game Changer Wrestling, Pro Wrestling Noah, and numerous others.
Outside of that, Cleary also participated in a tryout for the WWE during the summer and was on-screen to support his fiancée, Lyra Valkyria, at Backlash during her match with Becky Lynch.
Cleary would announce through Instagram that he has suffered some sort of injury that is sadly going to see him miss out the rest of 2025. While he did not specify the injury, he would share sentiment about healing up and coming back next year.
"A bit of unfortunate news, recently picked up an injury that will mean I’m out for the remainder of 2025. I’ve been wrestling for 12 years now and have never had to take time off due to an injury, can at least confirm what I’m dealing with could’ve been much worse!"- LJ Cleary
He continues to say,
"If you know me, you know the idea of time off and not being busy will kill me. However I’ve had a fantastic year up till now, a genuinely unforgettable one, and I haven’t had more than one weekend off since mid 2021! Wrestling is full of ups and downs, and this is just a small down in a life I’m extremely grateful for."- LJ Cleary
His last match took place on October 5th, where Cleary faced Vert Vixen at New Texas Pro We Know Ball in Austin, Texas.
LJ Cleary 's Journey To Getting Into WWE
As mentioned, LJ Cleary had a tryout with the WWE during the summer and even got the chance to be on-screen, albeit in the audience supporting his fiancée.
Earlier this year, he had an interview with MuscleManMalcolm, where he talked about his journey and aspirations of joining the WWE at some point. He points out that his long-term goal has and always will be the WWE, as it is why he got into wrestling in the first place.
LJ Cleary has proven he can go in the ring, with matches against PAC, Michael Oku, and tag bouts from Pro Wrestling Noah standing as shining examples of what he can do between the ropes.
The Takedown on SI wishes nothing but the best for Cleary and hopes to see him healed up and better than ever coming next year.
The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More
John Cena Reportedly Set For Unlikely Title Match At WWE Survivor Series
Several WWE Superstars Reportedly Pushing For Entrance Music Changes
WWE Crown Jewel 2025 Preview: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Major Update On WWE Men's War Games Match At Survivor Series