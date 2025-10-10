WWE Crown Jewel 2025 Preview: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Two championships are up for grabs when champions clash at WWE Crown Jewel 2025 at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.
Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will go one-on-one with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins for the Men’s Crown Jewel Championship, while WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton and Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer face off for the Women’s Crown Jewel Championship.
Rhodes and Rollins have met three times since Rhodes’ WWE return in 2022, with Rollins going winless in those three matches.
Meanwhile, this will mark the first-ever singles match between Stratton and Vaquer.
Elsewhere on the card, it’s John Cena vs. AJ Styles for the final time, Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed in an Australian Street Fight, and Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY teaming up to try to get some revenge on Asuka and Kairi Sane.
Here's everything you need to know about WWE Crown Jewel:
Men’s Crown Jewel Championship Match
Can Rollins finally defeat Rhodes? That may be the only question that matters to Rollins, Paul Heyman, and ‘The Vision’ in this particular match. WWE has teased tension between Rollins and Heyman in recent weeks, with Heyman suggesting that he may have chosen the wrong person - referring to his previous business relationship with Reigns - if Rollins loses again to Rhodes.
There’s also intrigue in who else could play a role in the outcome of this one, with some predicting a potential Brock Lesnar appearance to set up the men’s match at Survivor Series: War Games next month.
Women’s Crown Jewel Championship Match
Stratton is undefeated in 2025, and she’ll put that streak on the line against one of the top rising stars in WWE. Vaquer defeated SKY at Wrestlepalooza to capture the vacant Women’s World Championship, and while she’s publicly expressed her respect for Stratton’ it’s clear that ‘La Primera’ aims to add the Women’s Crown Jewel Championship to her already long list of achievements since joining the company in July 2024.
John Cena vs. AJ Styles
Styles himself stated on Raw that there is no story needed for this encounter between two of the best to ever step into a WWE ring. Cena’s retirement tour concludes in December, and fans on social media had a positive reaction to his suggestion for one more match with Styles. Ask and you shall receive, as these two will wrestle their fifth singles match.
They had a memorable feud back in 2016 and 2017, with all of their matches being match of the year candidates. Can the record-setting 17-time World champion bounce back after his loss to Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza, or will Styles do what he enjoys most, and that’s beat up John Cena?
Australian Street Fight
Speaking of familiar foes, Reigns and Reed have been in different combinations of matches for three straight months. Reigns teamed with Jey Uso to defeat Reed and Bron Breakker at SummerSlam, and then ‘The Tribal Chief’ scored another win in a singles match against Reed at Clash In Paris.
However, Reed destroyed Reigns after the match, thus setting up another showdown in Reed’s home country. This time around, it has the added stipulation of an Australian, which could give Reed the advantage.
Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY vs. The Kabuki Warriors
Another Australian finds themselves in the middle of a drama-filled feud on Raw. Despite being rivals in the WWE women’s division, Ripley will return home to team with SKY to face The Kabuki Warriors. Asuka turned on SKY after her allegiance to Ripley, but Sane is doing everything she can to find a way to stay loyal to both former Damage CTRL members.
Could this saga get even more personal when these four step into the ring in Perth?
WWE Crown Jewel date:
Date: Saturday, October 11, 2025
WWE Crown Jewel time:
Time: 8 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. PT
WWE Crown Jewel location:
Location: RAC Arena in Perth, Australia
How To Watch WWE Crown Jewel 2025:
Watch: ESPN Unlimited in the United States and Netflix internationally.
WWE Crown Jewel Card
Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins for the Men’s Crown Jewel Championship
WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton vs. Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer for the Women’s Crown Jewel Championship
John Cena vs. AJ Styles
Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed in an Australian Street Fight
Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY vs. The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane)
