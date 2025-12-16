JCW Enters Brand New Era With New Heavyweight Championship Belt (Exclusive First Look)

Violent J is ready and excited for the future of JCW.

Violent J of Insane Clown Posse and pro wrestling Attitude Era fame has owned the independent wrestling promotion for 26 years. 2026 may be the best year yet.

The company made huge news earlier this fall when it announced that Vince Russo would be joining the company as an on-air talent and creative mind. That coincided with the YouTube show Lunacy receiving higher than ever viewership on a week-to-week basis.

In an exclusive conversation with The Takedown on SI, Violent J talked about hiring Vince Russo, the baggage that Russo has with pro wrestling, and also revealed that the company will be introducing a new heavyweight championship belt. The Takedown on SI received an exclusive first look at that championship as well.

"We're very heavily involved in storytelling in JCW," Violent J said. "We're very invested in telling long-form stories and having reveals and having cliffhangers at the end of episodes and things like that. We're very, very focused on that."

JCW will introduce a brand new heavyweight championship belt

The weekly JCW product is Lunacy, and it airs on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch every Thursday at 7 pm EST. The current champion of the promotion is Matt Cardona, and Violent J revealed that a brand new championship belt will be introduced to the company.

"We have had the old original belt for probably 20 years now... I felt we needed a world title that represented the new JCW. The lunacy era. You know what I mean? Instead of the old belt we've had all those years." Violent J

The brand new JCW World Championship belt can be viewed for the first time below:

JCW World Heavyweight Championship | JCW

JCW World Heavyweight Championship | JCW

JCW World Heavyweight Championship | JCW

The company announced this fall that Vince Russo would be joining the promotion as a creative writer and on-air talent. Violent J addressed the baggage that Russo has with pro wrestling fans.

"A lot of people did say to me, 'he's going to come in and he's going to ruin your company,' Violent J said. The thing is, it's my company. If Vince came in with some idea that was so bad, why would I possibly let that happen? Right? I'm right here, you know?

"I don't see a lot that he writes that I don't like," Violent J said. "I think most of it is really, really good. When I do see something, I just say, 'hey, that's not going to work,' or, 'that doesn't really work, I don't think that works with this audience.' He's very flexible. He's very flexible."

Matt Cardona is the current JCW Heavyweight Champion, winning the belt in October of this year by defeating 2 Tuff Tony at Hallowicked in a Carnival of Carnage Match.

You can check out the full Takedown on SI interview with Violent J on The Takedown on SI YouTube channel later this week.

