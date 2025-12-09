TNA President Carlos Silva Reveals How Long AMC Was In On TNA's Media Rights (Exclusive)

TNA will have a new home in 2026, with the promotion moving its flagship programming to the AMC Networks beginning Jan. 15. AMC will host Thursday Night iMPACT! every week, the first taste of pro wrestling the channel has ever had.

The move was a long time coming. TNA President Carlos Silva took over the role at the beginning of the year and began negotiations shortly after to find the company a new landing spot for its media rights. TNA's programming has sat on AXS TV over the last several years, available in only about 30 million homes, and is owned by TNA's parent company, Anthem Sports & Entertainment.

Several WWE-affiliated networks were in the mix for TNA's rights, including The CW and A&E. But even though AMC's name surfaced relatively late in the process, Silva told The Takedown on SI that it had been involved in the process for quite a while.

"What's funny about it is, AMC was involved all along from the very beginning," Silva said. "And what was so interesting is there was so much chatter about all the networks that were interested in working with us, and AMC was always not in the mix until you started asking about it. A few people knew about it, maybe, over the last sort of 30, 60 days."

Silva confirmed that the places that "TNA was showing up" (hinting at The CW) were interested in bringing in their media rights, but reiterated that AMC was a part of the bidding and negotiations from the very start.

"AMC was in the mix the whole way. There was a number of networks in the mix throughout the process. But AMC was there with us the whole way, which was great," he said."

Why AMC Chose TNA

TNA had been shopping its media rights for most of 2025. | TNAwrestling.com

As noted, this is the AMC Networks first time airing pro wrestling. AMC and its sister stations are owned by James Dolan, the head of Madison Square Garden Sports, Madison Square Garden Entertainment, the New York Rangers, and the New York Knicks. Silva said from the jump, AMC found TNA appealing.

"From the very first call, they were very progressive and thinking about sort of where AMC goes next. And I think being in the live sports entertainment category was putting their big toe into it and doing it. Maybe wrestling aligns a little bit more with the AMC character development storyline series than just pure live sports," he said.

AMC has been historically more known for its award-winning dramas, including the likes of "Breaking Bad" and "The Walking Dead." The TNA deal gives them first-run content 52 weeks in a row.

"So I tell you from the very first call, we had a good feeling with each other, and that it was just taking that time and sort of marching through each of the weeks and months to work through what was important to everybody to try and get to a deal," Silva said. "But I think for them, it's a way to begin that weekly, sports entertainment live piece that is so important in the cable landscape and certainly the media landscape, I think, to protect your assets."

