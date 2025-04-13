John Cena Advertised For The WWE Raw After WrestleMania 41
John Cena will be appearing on the episode of WWE Raw after WrestleMania.
Official promotion from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas -- the location of this year's Raw after Mania event -- includes Cena front and center in their advertising of the event on their website. The question will be whether or not Cena will be holding the Undisputed WWE Championship when he makes that appearance.
The night before, Cena will challenge Cody Rhodes for that championship title at WrestleMania 41 inside Allegiant Stadium. Cena earned the chance to face Rhodes by winning the Men's Elimination Chamber Match in March.
Cena is currently on his retirement tour in WWE, announcing last year that 2025 would be his final year of in-ring competition. Cena plans and is being booked for appearances in and out of the ring all throughout the year.
As for Cody Rhodes, he won the Undisputed WWE Championship by defeating Roman Reigns at last year's WrestleMania in Philadelphia. Rhodes has held the title ever since and has defeated a multitude of challengers including AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Solo Sikoa, and others.
At Elimination Chamber, Cena turned heel for the first time in 20 years and sided with The Rock against Rhodes. At this point, The Rock is not advertised for WrestleMania.
The Raw after WrestleMania is known for being one of the biggest television episodes of the year for WWE. Crowds are notoriously wild and unpredictable. At this time, there are no official matches announced for that show.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Major Alexa Bliss Update Ahead Of WWE WrestleMania 41
WWE Announces Official Match Card For WrestleMania 41 Weekend
Drew McIntyre Shows Off Gnarly Head Wound From WWE SmackDown Brawl
WWE Fans Won't Be Happy With Becky Lynch's Latest Update On In-Ring Future