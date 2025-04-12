Wrestling On FanNation

WWE Announces Official Match Card For WrestleMania 41 Weekend

The card for WWE WrestleMania 41 SmackDown, Saturday & Sunday are now set.

Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena
Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena / WWE.com

We now know the official schedule for WrestleMania 41 weekend.

Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett unveiled the official rundown for all of the announced matches in Las Vegas during Friday night's episode of SmackDown. That includes both nights of WrestleMania at Allegiant Stadium and WrestleMania SmackDown next Friday at T-Mobile Arena.

The Street Profits defending their WWE Tag Team Championships and the return of the Andrade The Giant Memorial Battle Royal highlight the latest additions to next weekend's festivities. Here's how everything will be laid out. Card, as always, is subject to change.

WrestleMania SmackDown:

  • John Cena returns to SmackDown
  • Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal
  • Zelina Vega, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green, Piper Niven & Alba Fyre in a six woman tag team match.
  • Street Profits (c) vs. Motor City Machine Guns for the WWE Tag Team Championships

WrestleMania Saturday:

  • Gunther (c) vs. 'Main Event' Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship
  • Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women's Championship
  • LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu for the United States Championship
  • Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano
  • War Raiders (c) vs. New Day for the WWE World Tag Team Championships
  • Jade Cargill vs. Naomi
  • Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk

WrestleMania Sunday:

  • IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship
  • AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul
  • Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta vs. Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship
  • Drew McInytre vs. Damian Priest in a Sin City Street Fight
  • Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria & Bayley for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships
  • Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena for the WWE Championship

As of this writing, a match featuring Randy Orton has not been officially announced.

