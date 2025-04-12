WWE Fans Won't Be Happy With Becky Lynch's Latest Update On In-Ring Future
The wait continues for Becky Lynch fans who are eager to see The Man come back around to WWE.
It's been nearly a year since the former WWE Women's Champion has stepped foot in a professional wrestling ring and it sounds as though there is no end in sight to her time away.
Lynch took part in The Ultimate Improv Show Friday night and the topic of her wrestling career, naturally, came up. Becky (sadly) informed those folks in attendance that she's 'not wrestling anymore.'
"It's WrestleMania season, isn't it? Look, I'm not wrestling anymore. Maybe one day, but not right now... But my husband is!"- Becky Lynch
Seth Rollins is set to compete in the Saturday night main event of WrestleMania 41 when he takes on CM Punk and Roman Reigns in one of the biggest triple threat matches in company history.
Becky Lynch knows a thing or two about triple threat matches on the 'Grandest Stage of Them All.' She won both the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships when she defeated Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in the main event of WrestleMania 35.
After losing a Steel Cage Match to Liv Morgan last May, Lynch went on what Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque referred to as a hiatus from WWE. Her contract actually expired over the summer, but she reportedly signed a new deal to return shortly before the big Raw on Netflix premiere in January.
And yet... the fans wait.
For what it's worth, Becky Lynch notoriously keeps her secrets safely guarded. She's also been known to troll fans online to keep the keyboard detectives off her scent. Could that be what she's doing here? It's impossible to say, but I'm willing to bet that's exactly what The Man wants.
