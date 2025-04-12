Wrestling On FanNation

WWE Fans Won't Be Happy With Becky Lynch's Latest Update On In-Ring Future

It doesn't sound as though Becky Lynch will be returning to WWE any time soon.

Rick Ucchino

Becky Lynch is back in WWE
Becky Lynch is back in WWE / WWE.com

The wait continues for Becky Lynch fans who are eager to see The Man come back around to WWE.

It's been nearly a year since the former WWE Women's Champion has stepped foot in a professional wrestling ring and it sounds as though there is no end in sight to her time away.

Lynch took part in The Ultimate Improv Show Friday night and the topic of her wrestling career, naturally, came up. Becky (sadly) informed those folks in attendance that she's 'not wrestling anymore.'

"It's WrestleMania season, isn't it? Look, I'm not wrestling anymore. Maybe one day, but not right now... But my husband is!"

Becky Lynch

Seth Rollins is set to compete in the Saturday night main event of WrestleMania 41 when he takes on CM Punk and Roman Reigns in one of the biggest triple threat matches in company history.

Becky Lynch knows a thing or two about triple threat matches on the 'Grandest Stage of Them All.' She won both the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships when she defeated Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in the main event of WrestleMania 35.

Birth of Becky 2 Belts
Becky Lynch celebrates after her historic win in the main event of WrestleMania 35 / wwe.com

After losing a Steel Cage Match to Liv Morgan last May, Lynch went on what Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque referred to as a hiatus from WWE. Her contract actually expired over the summer, but she reportedly signed a new deal to return shortly before the big Raw on Netflix premiere in January.

And yet... the fans wait.

For what it's worth, Becky Lynch notoriously keeps her secrets safely guarded. She's also been known to troll fans online to keep the keyboard detectives off her scent. Could that be what she's doing here? It's impossible to say, but I'm willing to bet that's exactly what The Man wants.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

WWE SmackDown Results (4/11/25): Randy Orton Demands A Match At WrestleMania 41

Drew McIntyre Shows Off Gnarly Head Wound From WWE SmackDown Brawl

Exclusive: Rhea Ripley Defends WrestleMania 41 Match, Explains Intricate Storyline Details

WWE Hall of Fame 2025 Presenters Announced Friday Night On SmackDown

Published
Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino

Home/WWE