Major Alexa Bliss Update Ahead Of WWE WrestleMania 41
Alexa Bliss has been removed from the WrestleMania week schedule due to her upcoming creative plans with the Wyatt Sicks.
A new report by Fightful Select finally reveals where Bliss has been since making her return at the Royal Rumble in early February. According to Fightful, Bliss was scheduled to be creatively involved with the Wyatt Sicks. However, because of the injury to Bo Dallas, the faction was pulled off television, which stunted her plans.
The report states that because creative is already set for WrestleMania, the return of the Wyatt Sicks -- and Bliss -- will have to wait until or after the event in Las Vegas. Bliss has signed a new contract with WWE and will be a part of the company for the near future.
After a two-year hiatus, Bliss returned to WWE as a surprise entrant in the WWE Women's Royal Rumble Match. Bliss received a huge pop from the Indianapolis crowd, but was then only featured intermittently by WWE after that.
MORE: Entire WWE WrestleMania 41 Card Reportedly Revealed
Bliss wrestled inside the Women's Elimination Chamber match, but was unsuccessful in winning. Bianca Belair took home the victory and a shot at the WWE Women's World Championship at WrestleMania.
WrestleMania 41 airs live from inside Allegiant Stadium on April 19 and April 20. CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins is the night one main event and Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship is the night two main event.
