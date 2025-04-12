Drew McIntyre Shows Off Gnarly Head Wound From WWE SmackDown Brawl
Some wounds just never fully heal.
That is certainly the case for Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior may have won his battle with Damian Priest Friday night on SmackDown, but he did not escape unscathed.
At some point during their brawl, McIntyre's head was split open again. Right along the same gash he received courtesy of CM Punk and a metal tool box inside Hell in a Cell back in October. Drew needed 16 staples to close that wound and ended up missing several weeks of action due to the brutality of that match, amongst other reasons.
McIntyre is set to face Damian Priest next Sunday night at WrestleMania 41 in a Sin City Street Fight. Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporting that there is no concern at the moment regarding Drew's status for Las Vegas.
Prior to his fight with Priest Friday night on SmackDown, McIntyre removed his eye patch and declared himself to be 100 percent healthy. He may not be 100 percent anymore, but it sounds as though he's good to go for the 'Showcase of the Immortals' next weekend.
WrestleMania Sunday Card:
- IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship
- AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul
- Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta vs. Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship
- Drew McInytre vs. Damian Priest in a Sin City Street Fight
- Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria & Bayley for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships
- Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena for the WWE Championship
You can view the entire line-up for WrestleMania 41 HERE.
