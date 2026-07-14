Club WWE Details Have Finally Been Revealed

WWE has finally revealed details on Club WWE.

Club WWE was announced in mid-April this year and is intended to be a membership program that brings fans closer to the WWE product. John Cena has been the voice and face of the club and has been the featured WWE Superstar in commercials.

Since its announcement in April, very little detail has been released about it, which has left fans confused. That all changed this week.

WWE has now released the price and other details regarding Club WWE in an email sent to subscribers. The newly released details are as follows:

The price of a Club WWE membership is $99 per year and a founding member preview opportunity opens on Friday. The monthly cost is $8.25.

Initial club members will receive a founding member kit, which includes a package of unique and exclusive items.

Club members will receive a first look at the Club WWE digital experience. There will also be some special sneak peeks of the exclusive content that will be available for members.

Members will begin earning bonus reward points instantly if they sign up now.

Club WWE members will receive a special ticket offer for this year's SummerSlam event.

There wasn't a mention of whether or not WWE would put a cap on subscribers.

John Cena will play a major role in Club WWE

John Cena has been the face of Club WWE since its announcement earlier this year. In an interview with The Takedown on SI, Cena talked about his future with the company and how work like Club WWE will be part of his job description moving forward in retirement.

Cena spent all of 2025 on a retirement tour in WWE. He worked a large schedule throughout that year and won a record 17th world championship at WrestleMania 41.

Cena wrestled his last match at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in December of 2025. The match was against Gunther, and in it, Cena did the unthinkable: he lost the match via submission. Gunther locked in his sleeper chokehold, which left Cena trapped before he eventually succumbed to the move and tapped out.

In addition to Club WWE, Cena announced this Spring that a tournament bearing his name would begin this year. The tournament will be called the John Cena Classic, but details about it have not yet been revealed by Cena or WWE at this time.