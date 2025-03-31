John Cena Promotes New Sunscreen Line As He Reveals Past Skin Cancer Diagnosis
John Cena may be one of WWE's top heels right now, but he's using his personal story to send a good message about personal health.
People released a feature Monday on Cena being elected as the spokesperson for one of Neutrogena's new lines of sunscreen, and the story came with quite the revelation: Cena himself had a scare with skin cancer.
The No. 1 contender to the WWE Championship opened up in the profile, revealing he neglected his skin for most of his 20s until he eventually got a checkup at a dermatologist appointment.
“It wasn't until I went to a dermatologist and got a skin checkup and had a cancerous spot removed from my right pec,” he said.
Cena opened up about how spooked he was by the news, and was grateful he had the right support alongside him in the moment.
MORE: Triple H Reveals How John Cena Reacted To Shocking WWE Heel Turn
“I was very lucky to have a great dermatologist who kind of, I guess for lack of a better term, held me by the hand and let me know that I wasn't alone,” Cena said.
“The stats on this are overwhelming, but as much as I learn about them, those numbers don't mean anything. I think the best way to hammer home a point is human-to-human connection. And I as a human can tell you: Man, that phone call's not what you want to get because it is unpredictable and you don't know how bad it's going to be.”
Cena noted he had another spot removed that also was of concern. He's now using his platform to make sure others take the necessary precautions to ensure they don't end up in a similar position.
“I'm at a great space in my life where that's now important to me. And I'm so grateful to be able to dodge those two bullets, but I wear them as a reminder of, ‘Hey man, you need to take the extra few seconds to protect yourself every day,’” he said.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Hall Of Famer Explains Why Hulk Hogan's 2005 WWE Return Failed
WWE Files Four New Show Trademarks
Karrion Kross' WWE Contract Reportedly Set To Expire Soon
Mandy Rose On What It Would Take For Her To Return To WWE After Two Years Away