Karrion Kross' WWE Contract Reportedly Set To Expire Soon
If WWE is hoping to retain the services of Karrion Kross beyond 2025, well... tick tock, the clock is ticking.
A new report from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select Monday morning says that Kross' current deal with the company is set to run out later this year.
"We've heard his deal is currently set to expire in the Summer, but are working to confirm that. We've not yet heard if he's actively negotiating a new deal," Ross Sapp said. "Those we've spoken to in WWE of late have been ecstatic with Kross' ability to get himself over with social media and the angles he's been in on Raw."
Following their release in November of 2021, Kross and his wife Scarlett were among the first to be rehired by Paul 'Triple H' Levesque when he took over as WWE Chief Content Officer just days before SummerSlam 2022.
Ross Sapp says Kross had an offer from AEW to come in for a one match appearance during his time away from WWE, but he declined it. Kross did make appearances in both MLW and NJPW, so it would stand to reason that he would have interest on the open market if Karrion did hit leave WWE.
The former NXT Champion has yet to wrestle for WWE in 2025, but he did recently compete at the FSW Mecca X benefit show for TNA star Chris Bey.
Kross also has a few other irons in the fire, with his new short film Blue Evening getting ready to premiere at the Pasadena Film Festival next month. His book Life is Fighting is set for paperback release later this summer as well.
